ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

They adopted their son, but then war began. Now the teen waits in Ukraine hoping to get out before called to serve

By Peg Quann, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

As they flew back to the United States Monday night from Poland, Dmitriy and Maryana Kravchenko could only pray they would see their son again.

The Lower Southampton couple adopted the 16-year-old boy last week in Ukraine but because of a 30-day period that a judge ruled needed to be fulfilled before they could take him out of the country, Maksym couldn’t leave with them.

Then the Russians invaded Ukraine.

The Kravchenkos had to leave Maksym behind as they traveled two-and-a-half days by car to Poland and safety, so they could return to their three children here.

“We were literally hearing bombs,” Maryana said of their journey out of the country under siege.

Maksym is now in a bomb shelter with older men.

“If needed, they will be asking him to fight,” said Yana Osipenko, a friend of Maryana’s who has organized a Facebook campaign to help the couple seek support for an emergency visa for their son.

The Kravchenkos, who were both born in Ukraine but moved here as children, can only do what they have been doing since they first met Maksym more than three years ago: pray for his safety until he can be reunited with them again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuIs6_0eSnIOgO00

“We met our son Maksym in 2018 through a program called Open Hearts and Homes for Children,” Maryana said.  “This program hosts orphans from Latvia and Ukraine. Both my husband and I were born in Ukraine and felt especially drawn to this program.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqWxr_0eSnIOgO00

The couple have three younger children of their own and are devout Christians and members of the Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia.  She is a doctor of optometry and her husband is a general contractor.  They took the Biblical advice to care for a “fatherless child” seriously and decided to open their own home to Maksym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAUrH_0eSnIOgO00

“He meshed so well with our family right away,” Maryana said. “It felt like he was ours even then. The bond only grew through the course of four hostings. It’s hard to put into words but he just fit in. All three of our children love him.

“For years, he waited for us to get him and not once did he complain. He’s very positive. Maksym is always willing to help and always tries to do the right thing.”

And he’s taken a real liking to America, she said.

“He wants to be in a family and with this comes a move to America, which he doesn’t mind at all. He loves America, especially the yummy food and kind people. He has been an orphan for many years and told us he prayed to find a family while traveling to that first host trip.

“When we were told to travel for court, after many delays, our court date fell on the 24th of February, at which point Ukraine was already experiencing attacks from Russian forces and war had broken out,” she said.

More: Fitzpatrick on Ukraine: US needs to cut imports of Russian fuel; do more to help Ukrainians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpAt8_0eSnIOgO00

The couple hoped the judge would allow them to take Maksym with them, but it wasn’t to be.

They are now seeking help from Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to ask the Ukrainian government for an expedited visa for their boy “that would increase the chance of our son not only coming home to us but remaining alive,” Maryana said.

Fitzpatrick confirmed his office has been in contact with the family. Casey's office spokesperson said the family was welcome to reach out.

“Our story has been one of simple faith where God has led us over the course of 3.5 years as we acted in obedience to His Word, which calls us to care for orphans. Through that obedience we gained a new son.”

The couple is not sure now how they will get Maksym here as the two men who worked with the adoption agency are now in military service in Ukraine, but they remain hopeful and have received some help from the United States Department of State, as well as financial support from two agencies that help families with adoption expenses.

More: She fled Ukraine days before attacks. Now, she worries for those left behind

“We’re trying to raise a quiet ruckus,” Maryana said. “Our son needs to be with his family.”

To contact Peg Quann, email mquann@couriertimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: They adopted their son, but then war began. Now the teen waits in Ukraine hoping to get out before called to serve

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adoption Agency#Government Of Ukraine#War#The Lower Southampton#Russians#Christians
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

697
Followers
773
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy