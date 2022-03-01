ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TALK Greenville March editor letter: Thank you for being a friend

By Kim Hassold
Greenville News
 3 days ago
One of the best things about my job here is the opportunity to highlight great people doing important things.

Please note that I didn’t say important people, because by the world’s standards it has been my experience that a lot of what is getting done is accomplished by people who aren’t necessarily considered “successful."

I was reminded of how often this is the case recently when I misplaced a small wallet carrying every single debit, credit, and insurance card along with my drivers license.

After a lot of frantic searching and retracing of steps, ready to give up and begin the arduous process of cancelling then replacing everything in my wallet, I got a call from a local restaurant informing me that my wallet was there.

It is of note that this place was not within walking distance of my studio, where the card had been found, but instead several miles away.

Rushing over filled with relief, I was handed the wallet with every single thing in place, including cash.

When I asked for the name of my own personal hero hoping to get an address to thank him, I was told that this man is actually without a regular address because he is in fact, homeless.

He found me because I had a card from that particular restaurant in my wallet and then took the time to get it to a place where they could track me down.

So here’s the thing.

I know it’s easy to get discouraged with the constant flow of what seems like always bad news, and we all spend a lot of time trying to achieve success. But today let’s just stop and be grateful for the regular people who know that real success comes from how we treat others.

And then let’s get busy passing it along.

