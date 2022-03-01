Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There wasn’t much snow and it was significantly colder than normal in the Rochester area last month, but last February was much colder. National Weather Service says the average temperature last month was 13.9 degrees, which is nearly 5 degrees below normal. It was frigid, but it did not come close to making the top 10 list of the coldest Februarys on record in Rochester. By comparison, the average temperature during February last year was only 8.3 degrees which is tied for sixth on the list of the 10 coldest Februarys compiled by the National Weather Service.

