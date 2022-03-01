ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

Brown County highway superintendent disputes that need for mechanic raised last week

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
 3 days ago
The Brown County Highway Department is not in desperate need of a mechanic.

That was the word from Highway Superintendent Dirk Rogers at Tuesday's regular meeting of the Brown County Commission at the courthouse.

Rogers took issue with a comment made to commissioners by a highway department employee at a previous meeting during which concerns were raised about the status of union negotiations.

During that discussion, highway department employee Nick Junger said the department was hurting for a mechanic, but Rogers said that isn't the case.

Rogers told commissioners the highway shop has two mechanics, which had generally been the case until he returned to the highway superintendent position in 2014. At that time, he hired two additional mechanics before he had a grasp on the needs of the shop.

Since, the number of highway employees has gone down from about 35 to 20, he said, plus two employees in the weed department. Rogers said this crew, which includes two mechanics, two office employees and two foremen, also includes personnel to cover the county's 16 snow routes.

Rogers said that he recently interviewed a mechanic candidate, but also decided not to fill that position just now.

"The point is, I'm fine," he said. "I'm exactly where I want to be."

The number of mechanics in Brown County is similar to in other counties. Rogers said Beadle County has one, Minnehaha County has two and Brookings County has two. He also said there are several service options within 2 miles of Aberdeen, if needed.

Rogers also noted that other counties are considering policies to aid employees who need a commercial driver's license, like a program that reimburses the training cost to obtain the license. But at this time, he said, he doesn't see a need for a such a policy in Brown County.

"I don't see it as an immediate problem," he said.

Plans coming together for summer road work

In other discussion, Rogers briefly noted some of the areas where road and bridge work will be focused this summer.

The plan includes two bridges — one 4 miles north of Columbia and one 1 1/2 miles north of Frederick.

Rogers said County Road 5 west of U.S. Highway 281 is slated for repairs this summer once work on the new Elm spillway is completed.

Paving is also planned north of Claremont on County Road 20 and on County Road 5 east of County Road 16. Micro surfacing is planned on on County Road 23 between Warner and Ferney.

Following the meeting, Rogers said a more detailed plan for summer work will be presented in the coming weeks.

