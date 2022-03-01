ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
Power 96
Power 96
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94...

power96radio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 96

Crash injures Albert Lea Teenager & Glenville Woman

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea teenager and a woman from Glenville were injured in a collision Saturday night on the south edge of Albert Lea. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Anthony Calvario was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy who was exiting southbound I-35 and entering southbound Highway 65 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling south on Highway 65. The road conditions were described as wet when the crash occurred just before 9 PM.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Power 96

Winona Man Killed in Head-On Crash

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash involving a semi-truck this morning claimed the life of a Winona man. The State Patrol says the 29-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 61 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound semi-truck. The crash occurred around 8:50 AM about two miles north of the I-90 and Highway 41 interchange near north of La Crescent.
WINONA, MN
Power 96

One Person Killed and Three Wounded in Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis police responded early Sunday to a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded. Minneapolis police say a woman wounded in the shooting suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two males are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. The man killed during the incident was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Rush City, MN
City
Saint Joseph, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
Power 96

Driver Of Minnesota Transit Van Killed In Crash

Farmington, MN (KROC AM News) - A Twin Cities-area crash involving a transit van and a compact SUV killed the driver of the larger vehicle. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 5:30 pm Tuesday south of Farmington. According to the accident report, the SUV was pulling away from...
FARMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Highest Paying Jobs
Power 96

Central Iowa Community Confirms Multiple Deaths from Today’s Storms

A late-winter severe weather outbreak has struck the state of Iowa. Several rounds of strong thunderstorms have hit across Iowa today with multiple reports of confirmed tornadoes. Unfortunately, in the Winterset area of Madison County, authorities now confirm at least six people have been killed, including four adults and two children under age 5. The fatalities did not all occur in the same location. The announcement came in a 9 p.m. press conference carried live by KCCI-TV in Des Moines. The lives were lost during a tornado that struck Winterset at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
IOWA STATE
Power 96

Man Found Shot to Death in St. Paul Backyard

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - St. Paul police are investigating the city's 10th murder this year. A news release says St. Paul police officers found an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home after they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 AM on Friday. The report says the officers reported the man had an apparent gunshot wound and was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene after St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Look: A ‘Freedom Convoy’ Made It’s Way Through Parts Of Minnesota Friday

On Friday the American Truckers Freedom Convoy came rolling through portions of Minnesota, including along I-90 with a planned stop in Albert Lea. While the forecast early in the week called for Friday having a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, instead mother nature treated those who lined I-90 in Southern Minnesota and I-94 in Northern and Central Minnesota to pleasant temperatures and enough wind to make all of the American flags flutter with life.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Power 96

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Four Hostages Freed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Paul say a hostage situation at a gas station yesterday ended without injuries. According to St. Paul police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside the business. While police were heading to the Eastside business the woman took the people inside the gas station hostage. A news release says the responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 PM. While they were securing the area members of the St. Paul police SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Wisconsin Man Shot A Lyft Driver In St. Paul For Staring At Him

A man from Milwaukee Wisconsin has been charged in the shooting of a St. Paul Lyft driver on February 18 after he turned himself in. According to Bring Me The News after the driver was shot he was pushed out of the vehicle onto the street and the shooter took off and stole his vehicle. The victim was initially listed in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Power 96

MN DNR Adds Sunfish Regulations to 52 More Lakes

I don't go fishing all that often, in fact, I think the last time I actually went fishing was when I was still a kid. But it seems like the thing you could catch the most of was sunnies. And really, most of them were pretty small. Sometimes it was even sort of comical as to how small those fish would be. I still see pictures of people catching those "micro" fish.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy