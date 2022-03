Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley announced he was skipping the State of the Union on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that he didn’t want to comply with the event’s COVID-19 policies. In order to sit in the House Chamber for the speech, members of Congress and the press had to test negative for COVID-19. At least five Democrats — including Sen. Alex Padilla of California and Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida — announced they were positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after being tested ahead of the speech.

