ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

How do you spell fasnacht/fastnacht?

By Seth Kaplan
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA4QM_0eSnHL4Q00

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Linda Fauth, fresh off frying some of the 260 dozen of… well, you know what she was frying… is sure of how you spell what she was frying at the East Prospect Fire Company.

“F-A-S-T-N-A-C-H-T,” she said. No question? “No question!”

Fauth said the woman who gave the recipe said that is the proper spelling, so they have been spelling it that way ever since.

Pennsylvania school pension board to discuss Russian assets

Some people spell it however their grandparents did. Julie Keene of Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market is the first to admit that her grandmother spelled it “fosnoct.”

How does Julie spell it? “F-A-S-N-A-C-H-T. That’s a fasnacht!” she said.

Indeed it is — at least, in written Pennsylvania Dutch — according to Mark Louden, a linguistics professor at the University of Wisconsin. Louden said Pennsylvania Dutch derives from dialects of German spoken in southwestern Germany, where unlike in standard German, in which the word for “fast” (to not eat) is spelled fast , just like in English “fast” is spelled fas . And the night before lent — i.e., the eve of the fast — is spelled fasnacht there, and thus in written Pennsylvania Dutch.

“Written” is an important word there. Louden said ever since Pennsylvania Dutch became its own language in the 18th Century, Pennsylvania Dutch was for many speakers an oral language, which they never learned to write.

Famous actors from Pennsylvania

But when Pennsylvania Dutch speakers “have chosen to write the language, they’ve spelled it pretty close as to how it’s pronounced, which is without the ‘T’ — ‘Fasnacht,'” Louden said.

Still, a quick drive around the region to look at signs on various churches and fire stations touting the treats — or a quick online search — reveals plenty of people don’t spell it that way. Why? Louden has a few theories.

“The ‘T’ originally was there and still is in standard German. That’s how you would spell it if it were a standard German word. But it’s not a standard German word,” Louden said. So the “T” could have been added by people “who consulted standard German, which Pennsylvania Dutch is not.”

People, he said, tend to do what linguists call “hypercorrecting” or “overcorrecting.”

Another reason?

“The fact that there’s an awareness that it’s connected with fasting,” Louden said — so the “T” makes sense to people who write it.

Louden added even the word “fasnacht” itself, when it describes the treat, is a truncation of “ fasnacht kuche ,” or “fasnacht cake” — the word “fasnacht” most precisely refers to just the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania student scores fell, delayed test results show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regarding statewide trends. The Education Department on Friday released results of the Pennsylvania System […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

The hate state? By this measure, Pennsylvania is

(WHTM) — Has the commonwealth become the hate state? Pennsylvania did have more total incidents of hateful propaganda distribution in 2021 than any other state. That’s according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL tracks racist, anti-semitic, and anti-LGBTQ messages. It says Pennsylvania had 473 incidents, which was the most in the entire United States, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

People’s Convoy travels through Breezewood, en route to D.C.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large group of truck drivers traveled through Bedford County Friday on their multiday trek to Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates. The People’s Convoy passed through Breezewood just before 4 p.m. where they exited off of I-76 East to take I-70 East toward Hagerstown, Maryland. This is the 10th […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
York County, PA
WTAJ

Flower farm raises money for Ukraine through sunflower sales

ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A flower farm in Blair County is hoping to grow an idea nationwide to help a country in dire need. For a $5 donation, Sunhearth Flowers in Roaring Spring will send you a packet of sunflower seeds. All the money they raised will go to Razom Ukraine, which […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gasoline prices reach $4 a gallon in major areas of Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — Drivers across Pennsylvania are beginning to empty out their pockets at the pump as gasoline prices continue to soar. With ongoing supply chain issues across the country and the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has risen past $100 per barrel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Penn State adjusts mask guidelines based on CDC guidance

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is adjusting its indoor mask policy for common spaces based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks will not be required in indoor common spaces in counties designated by the CDC as a “low” or “medium” level. This will start on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

5 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this week in our area! 1. Winter Jam (Centre County) Coming to State College March 4 is Skillet, and other Christian rock bands, for the Winter Jam concert. The concert will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center. Admission is just $10 cash at the door, and the pre-show […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Fastnacht#Whtm#Russian#Dutch#German
WTAJ

Second big Pennsylvania pension fund to divest Russia assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The board of another big public pension system in Pennsylvania will sell off its Russia-related investments, amid bipartisan calls from lawmakers and top state officials to respond to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Friday’s vote by the board of the State Employees’ Retirement System affects roughly $7 million of the $40 billion […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield prays for Ukraine. Church accepts donations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield county residents came together to take part in a vigil for Ukraine, and to pray for all those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian populations in Clearfield County are very strong, home to three of the top thirteen populations in the United States of America. That list […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Board votes to merge 3 state schools into Commonwealth Univ.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three state-owned universities in Pennsylvania will soon be known as the consolidated Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania after a vote by the State System Board of Governors on Wednesday. The board voted unanimously to make the change involving Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities, although those previous names will still be widely […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
WTAJ

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WTAJ

Geisinger looking for pet therapy program volunteers

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to lower volunteer participation during the pandemic, Geisinger is looking for volunteers for its pet therapy program. Over the past two years, the program has made an impact in helping hospital staff through the pandemic and continues to comfort patients in hospitals throughout northeastern and central Pa. Director of Volunteer Services […]
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Drugs found inside cakes by Philadelphia Customs officers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia found 10,000 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, concealed inside cakes. The parcel manifested as “garments” arrived from London and was destined to an address in Charleston, West Virginia. Officials say the box did contain garments, but an x-ray examination also revealed […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

1,252 new COVID cases reported, 76.5% of residents vaccinated March 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 76.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 1,252 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday bringing the state total to 2,759,398 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State to pay over $890k in clinic settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University has agreed to pay over $890,000 in civil liability allegations according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Penn State agreed Thursday, March 3, to pay $899,824.55 to resolve allegations of civil liability for claims by the Penn State Psychological Clinic, located in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia lifts indoor mask mandate for most settings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday that the city was lifting its indoor mask mandate, and officials expect to lift the school masking rules on March 9. The change comes as city health officials moved the city into the “all clear” category of its COVID-19 pandemic response metric. If infections, hospitalizations and the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Highest rated beer in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield Co domestic relations struggle to find staff

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Staffing shortages within the Clearfield County Domestic Relations Office (DRO) have left the county department dangerously close to not being able to provide services for children and spouses. Fully staffed at 19, the DRO is down to just 12 employees. And because of this, the domestic relations DuBois-based office will […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy