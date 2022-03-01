How do you spell fasnacht/fastnacht?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Linda Fauth, fresh off frying some of the 260 dozen of… well, you know what she was frying… is sure of how you spell what she was frying at the East Prospect Fire Company.

“F-A-S-T-N-A-C-H-T,” she said. No question? “No question!”

Fauth said the woman who gave the recipe said that is the proper spelling, so they have been spelling it that way ever since.

Some people spell it however their grandparents did. Julie Keene of Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market is the first to admit that her grandmother spelled it “fosnoct.”

How does Julie spell it? “F-A-S-N-A-C-H-T. That’s a fasnacht!” she said.

Indeed it is — at least, in written Pennsylvania Dutch — according to Mark Louden, a linguistics professor at the University of Wisconsin. Louden said Pennsylvania Dutch derives from dialects of German spoken in southwestern Germany, where unlike in standard German, in which the word for “fast” (to not eat) is spelled fast , just like in English “fast” is spelled fas . And the night before lent — i.e., the eve of the fast — is spelled fasnacht there, and thus in written Pennsylvania Dutch.

“Written” is an important word there. Louden said ever since Pennsylvania Dutch became its own language in the 18th Century, Pennsylvania Dutch was for many speakers an oral language, which they never learned to write.

But when Pennsylvania Dutch speakers “have chosen to write the language, they’ve spelled it pretty close as to how it’s pronounced, which is without the ‘T’ — ‘Fasnacht,'” Louden said.

Still, a quick drive around the region to look at signs on various churches and fire stations touting the treats — or a quick online search — reveals plenty of people don’t spell it that way. Why? Louden has a few theories.

“The ‘T’ originally was there and still is in standard German. That’s how you would spell it if it were a standard German word. But it’s not a standard German word,” Louden said. So the “T” could have been added by people “who consulted standard German, which Pennsylvania Dutch is not.”

People, he said, tend to do what linguists call “hypercorrecting” or “overcorrecting.”

Another reason?

“The fact that there’s an awareness that it’s connected with fasting,” Louden said — so the “T” makes sense to people who write it.

Louden added even the word “fasnacht” itself, when it describes the treat, is a truncation of “ fasnacht kuche ,” or “fasnacht cake” — the word “fasnacht” most precisely refers to just the day.

