1980s bands reunite at Barleys to celebrate UT radio station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s radio station, WUTK, will be celebrating its’ 40th birthday bash and fundraiser on March 19.

The event will have a 1980s feel to pay tribute to the first year WUTK signed on the air in 1982. There will be two reunion shows along with several local bands who had an impact on the Knoxville scene in the 80s.

The bands will be performing to celebrate WUTK and to raise money for the station’s “Forty for 40” fundraiser.

Former local bands, The STDs and The Clintons will be reuniting one last time to perform. Tate Stanfield will be playing the part of his late father, Clint Clinton, who passed away in 2010. Both bands were formed in 1982, performed for several years and opened for a few national headliners.

The Carl Snow Band will close out the show. Carl was an original member of Knoxville punk band, Koro.

The event will be held at Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria in the Old City. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show is set to start at 9:30 p.m. A minimum of a $5 donation per person is requested to benefit the non-profit WUTK Gift Fund along with the “Forty for 40” campaign.

For more information contact WUTK’s Benny Smith at bsmith@utk.edu or (865)974-2228.

