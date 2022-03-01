ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

1980s bands reunite at Barleys to celebrate UT radio station

By Lexi O'Haver
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382vO9_0eSnGSby00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s radio station, WUTK, will be celebrating its’ 40th birthday bash and fundraiser on March 19.

The event will have a 1980s feel to pay tribute to the first year WUTK signed on the air in 1982. There will be two reunion shows along with several local bands who had an impact on the Knoxville scene in the 80s.

The bands will be performing to celebrate WUTK and to raise money for the station’s “Forty for 40” fundraiser.

Former local bands, The STDs and The Clintons will be reuniting one last time to perform. Tate Stanfield will be playing the part of his late father, Clint Clinton, who passed away in 2010. Both bands were formed in 1982, performed for several years and opened for a few national headliners.

‘Desperate Riders’ filmed exclusively in Tennessee

The Carl Snow Band will close out the show. Carl was an original member of Knoxville punk band, Koro.

The event will be held at Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria in the Old City. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show is set to start at 9:30 p.m. A minimum of a $5 donation per person is requested to benefit the non-profit WUTK Gift Fund along with the “Forty for 40” campaign.

For more information contact WUTK’s Benny Smith at bsmith@utk.edu or (865)974-2228.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

Maryville’s Ashley Blair expresses herself in dance

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ashley Blair has been in competitive dancing since she was eight years old. “Days and hours during the week of training,” said Blair. “Then you practice and practice a certain routine until it’s muscle memory.” The junior keeps herself busy. Blair is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a teaching assistant […]
MARYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#Punk Band#Wutk Gift Fund#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Dolly Parton to sell limited edition NFTs in concert stream

Dolly Parton will attend this year’s South by Southwest conference for the first time. The icon will team up with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to give fans “an audience-centric Web3 experience,” according the event blog.
MUSIC
WATE

Smokies visitors asked to record plants, animals for science

Great Smoky Mountains National Park and its nonprofit science research partner, Discover Life in America, need the public’s help with their Smokies Most Wanted program. The initiative allows visitors to help preserve park species by recording sightings on their smartphones using the iNaturalist app.
WILDLIFE
WATE

Knoxville officers enter wrong home, frightening 72-year-old woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police received a call about a domestic violence situation, and as they responded to the call, it became clear that they entered the wrong home. Instead, they were inside 72-year-old Patricia Gilbert’s home. “I heard a knock on my door, I was in my bedroom,” she said. Gilbert said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Lady Vols start fast to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols are advancing to the SEC Tournament semifinals thanks to a strong defensive effort. Tennessee held Alabama to 32% shooting from the field on their way to a 74-59 win. The Lady Vols’ defense was locked in from the start. Tennessee jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee last week set three new execution dates for inmates in 2022, driving the total number of executions planned this year to five. The state had temporarily halted executions during the pandemic but is currently planning one execution every other month beginning in April. The new dates include an Aug. 18 […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy