Cramer, Hoeven cosponsor bill to ban US purchase of Russian oil

North Dakota’s Senators have co-sponsored a bill to ban the United States from purchasing Russian oil.

The bill, introduced Tuesday , says the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia in 2021.

The bill would take effect 15 days after it’s enacted and would exclude shipments already in transit at that time.

Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven join John Barrasso (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and John Cornyn (R-TX.

