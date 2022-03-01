ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cramer, Hoeven cosponsor bill to ban US purchase of Russian oil

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0MKr_0eSnGH9D00

North Dakota’s Senators have co-sponsored a bill to ban the United States from purchasing Russian oil.

The bill, introduced Tuesday , says the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia in 2021.

The bill would take effect 15 days after it’s enacted and would exclude shipments already in transit at that time.

Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven join John Barrasso (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and John Cornyn (R-TX.

KX News

State Investment Board begins divesting from Russia

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after getting enormous pressure from the public, the State Investment Board convened a special teleconference meeting today to discuss its Russian holdings. In the meeting, Lt. Governor Brent Sanford said that the state has been able to divest nearly 40% of its Russian assets, decreasing the […]
ECONOMY
KX News

North Dakotans stand with Ukraine at the Capitol

Friday is the National Day of Prayer, and with the chaos occurring in Ukraine, supporters say heavy prayer is needed. So the community took action, gathering despite the cold and windy weather, they stood together for Ukraine. “Russia has committed war crime…and it’s getting worse by the day,” said Tracy Potter. He says after seeing […]
BISMARCK, ND
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Pipeline concerns discussed with Civil Works

Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Leaders said they are left clueless about safety protocols surrounding The Dakota Access Pipeline. “Our goal as Standing Rock is to remove the pipeline and definitely that’s our goal,” Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairwoman Janet Alkire said. “The Draft EIS was to be released on the 18th, which was last week.” […]
INDUSTRY
KX News

Rep. Boschee calls on State to divest from Russia

After KX News reported last week that the North Dakota Legacy Fund is invested in Russian holding, there was an outpouring of North Dakotans on social media calling for the state to withdraw from all Russian assets. On Saturday, North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, of Fargo, shared KX News’ article on Twitter calling […]
FOREIGN POLICY
KX News

Cramer backs resolution calling for removal of Russia from UN Security Council

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is joining other lawmakers in calling for the removal of Russia from the United Nations Security Council. “It’s high time to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council if for no other reason than the unwarranted and violent invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s thuggery and aggression should have consequences […]
FOREIGN POLICY
KX News

Burgum proclaims March 2 day of prayer for Ukraine

Governor Doug Burgum issued a proclamation today declaring March 2 a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend against attacks by Russian armed forces. The proclamation notes many North Dakotans can trace their ancestral roots to Ukraine and that the United States and Ukraine share common values, including freedom, democracy and […]
RELIGION
Person
John Cornyn
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
John Hoeven
Person
Chuck Grassley
#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpiles

(AP) — As demand for COVID-19 vaccines collapses in many areas of the U.S., states are scrambling to use stockpiles of doses before they expire and have to be added to the millions that have already gone to waste. From some of the least vaccinated states, like Indiana and North Dakota, to some of the […]
HEALTH
KX News

Dr. Shelley Lenz calls on SIB to divest from Russia

Last week, KX reported the Legacy Fund is invested in Russian government bonds that directly support Vladimir Putin’s government. Sunday, we received an exclusive with North Dakota Democratic-Non-Partisan League (ND Dem-NPL) nominee for Governor in 2020 Dr. Shelley Lenz, calling on the North Dakota State Investment Board to divest from all Russian bonds. In October […]
ECONOMY
KX News

ND Oil driller invests in proposed carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for permanent storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources will make the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ […]
BISMARCK, ND
Country
Russia
KX News

Goehring to EPA: North Dakota can’t handle disposal of banned pesticide

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has told the Environmental Protection Agency the state does not have the resources or funding to accept large quantities of a pesticide recently banned from food by the EPA. In August 2021, the EPA ruled that chlorpyrifos, a pesticide widely used to control soil-borne insect pests and foliage, would […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House Republicans have dismissed a proposal to legalize recreational pot for adults, in a major blow to a bill that aimed to honor the will of the voters. The bill that was tossed Monday narrowly passed the Republican-controlled Senate last week. Lawmakers reasoned they should try to stay ahead […]
U.S. POLITICS
KX News

KX News

