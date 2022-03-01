ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Art Moves March Performance Lineup

By Will Hutchison
artscouncilokc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTues, Mar 1 – Ken Pomeroy – Singer/Songwriter – Facebook Live Stream. Wed, Mar 2 – Kendrik McKinney Duo – Jazz Duo – Facebook Live Stream. Thurs, Mar 3 – Brandon Birdwell – Singer/Songwriter – Facebook Live Stream. Fri, Mar...

www.artscouncilokc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
Roanoke Times

Heart singer Ann Wilson coming to FloydFest

The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest. Ann Wilson, whose vocals with Heart fueled such songs as “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man,” was atop a FloydFest 22~Heartbeat artist announcement on Monday, a fitting Valentine’s Day item.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Desiigner & DJ Whoo Kid Created Song After Learning They Slept With The Same Woman

This past weekend (Feb. 4), Desiigner released a new song titled "BAKIN" which has quite the backstory. The track is produced by electronic/pop DJ and producer Slushii, as well as DJ Whoo Kid, famed for his early 2000s work with 50 Cent. DJ Whoo Kid recently joined the Wendy Williams Show, currently being hosted by Jay Pharoah and Michael Rapaport to promote the song.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Facebook Live#Thurs#Acokc#Fiddle Bluegrass#Instrumental Guitarist
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Syracuse.com

Sharkey’s in Liverpool lines up concerts by Eli Young Band, Sevendust, Tech N9ne, more

Sharkey’s Bar and Grill is lining up a variety of concerts for 2022, including some national recording artists. Highlights on the Liverpool venue’s calendar include shows by rock band Sevendust on May 4, country group Eli Young Band on May 5, rapper Tech N9ne on May 21, and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat on June 1. Tech N9ne recently went viral with “Face Off,” featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Faster Pussycat is one of several ‘80s hard rock bands featured on James Gunn’s new HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” starring John Cena.
LIVERPOOL, NY
American Songwriter

Review: Roots Guitarist Rick Holmstrom Provides Punchy, Potent, and Classy Bluesy Instrumentals on Spirited ‘Get It!’

The primary thought that enters most minds around the concept of an instrumental guitar album is likely a frantic, frazzled, shred happy set from fret demons like Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, or Jeff Beck. Journeyman guitarist Rick Holmstrom couldn’t be further away from that characterization. Holmstrom’s vocal-free set, the...
MUSIC
Austin 360

SXSW announces Gunna, Young Thug, Shawn Mendes, Kygo for outdoor shows at Waterloo Park

Billboard and Samsung have teamed up to present three nights of concerts at the amphitheater in Waterloo Park during South by Southwest 2022, which is March 11-20. On March 17, rappers Gunna and Young Thug will play the park. Electronic music DJ/Producer Kygo will perform on March 18, with support from Frank Walker and Forester. On March 19, pop star Shawn Mendes and Sebastián Yatra will close the concert series.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Billboard

Saweetie Performs a Sublime ‘Closer’ at 2022 Women in Music

Saweetie also accepted the Game Changer award, presented by her mother. Rap and pop star Saweetie took the stage at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday night (Mar. 2) to perform her Billboard Hot 100 hit single “Closer,” and accept her 2022 Billboard Women in Music Game Changer award.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Cape Gazette

Lennon & Harrison Live tribute experience set Feb. 26

Lennon & Harrison Live, a unique Beatles tribute experience, is set to perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Milton Theatre. The show stars Scot Arch as John Lennon and Jon Perry as George Harrison. Mitch Schecter sings harmonies, and plays percussion, acoustic and electric guitar, and mandolin.
MILTON, DE
Great Bend Post

🎙Cougar Pause: Performing Arts Dept.

Hear this week's Cougar Pause show that aired Feb. 21, 2022 with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Dr. Eric Foley, incoming Director of Choral Activities at Barton Community College. Also in studio, Dance Instructor Danika Bielek and Theatre Instructor Karen Gore. They will talk about Barton's upcoming spring musical Mamma Mia.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Stage Right founders move on to new Westmoreland Performing Arts group

The founders of Greensburg’s Stage Right performing arts school and theater company have moved on to a new opportunity. Tony and Renata Marino have launched a new venture — Westmoreland Performing Arts, a company offering acting, dance and voice classes to students ages 4 to 18, along with a class for “special-ability” students of all ages.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Met Opera shares 2022-23 season, Netrebko not in 'Lohengrin'

Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy