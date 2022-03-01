Art Moves March Performance Lineup

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO