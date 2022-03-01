ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regenxbio stock unchanged after hours despite bottom and top line beats

By Jonathan Block
 3 days ago
Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) are unchanged in after-hours trading despite the company's Q4 2021 earnings results that beat on both the top and bottom lines....

