Regenxbio stock unchanged after hours despite bottom and top line beats

Nvidia has transformed itself from a cyclical name to a secular growth story. NVIDIA (NVDA) has transformed itself from what used to be a cyclical stock to a secular growth story. At least, that is what seems to explain the stock’s meteoric rise in only two years time and the rich multiple that it currently trades at. The company generated impressive growth in 2021 and has guided for strong growth to continue in the next quarter. Can the stock keep up the strong price performance, or will it soon run out of steam? At current prices, the stock appears to be pricing in material beats to consensus estimates, especially considering where the rest of tech trades. That might not be so easy, even for a company with such strong execution.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO