Miromatrix Medical appoints Jim Douglas as CFO

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
 3 days ago
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) appointed Jim Douglas as CFO, effective Mar. 1. Douglas will succeed Brian Niebur, who will...

Seeking Alpha

Synlogic appoints Michael Jensen as CFO

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) has appointed Michael Jensen as CFO. Mr. Jensen, most recently served as the CFO at Intrinsic Therapeutics, a commercial-stage medical device company focused on delivering treatments to improve surgical efficacy.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Syndax appoints former Alnylam executive as new medical chief

The clinical-stage biotech, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), announced on Tuesday that Kate Madigan, M.D., will be appointed as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. She will replace Michael Meyers, who will remain with the company until June before taking up a consultancy role. The new “appointment is the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Mexican Gold appoints Julie Van Baarsen as CFO

Mexican Gold Mining (OTCQB:MEXGF) has appointed Julie Van Baarsen as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today’s date to succeed Michael Kanevsky who has resigned as CFO of the Company. Ms. van has previously served as Chief Financial Officer of companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Vintage Wine Estates appoints new CFO, reorganizes management team

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) announced several changes in its management as it restructures the team, creates new roles in operations to support greater scale and drive efficiencies. Katherine DeVillers, currently CFO, has been named Executive VP of Acquisition Integrations, and Kristina Johnston joins VWE as CFO effective March 7. Johnston...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Turning Point Therapeutics falls as science chief resigns

The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), is trading ~6% lower on Friday after the precision oncology company announced the resignation of its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Siegfried Reich. On Feb. 28, Dr. Reich informed of his decision to resign effective Mar. 04, Turning Point...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Aclarion Aims For U.S. IPO To Fund Development Efforts

Aclarion has filed to raise $48 million from the sale of stock and warrants in a U.S. IPO. Aclarion (ACON) has filed to raise $48.3 million in an IPO of its units of common stock and warrants, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides enhanced medical imaging analysis...
BUSINESS
