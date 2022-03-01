Miromatrix Medical appoints Jim Douglas as CFO

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO