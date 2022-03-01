New York's Mayor Eric Adams Says The Vaccine Mandate Can't Be Changed Just For Kyrie Irving: "I Want Kyrie On The Court. I Would Do Anything To Get That Ring. But There's So Much At Stake Here... This Is A Bigger Issue."
Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players in the world and that's easy to forget amid all the controversy that has surrounded him these last couple of seasons. His refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine saw Kyrie miss the first 35 games of the season and since his return,...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0