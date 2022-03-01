Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 02/03/2022

So, which Spurs team will turn up? The Manchester City-bothering one, all controlled power and counterattacking, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in perfect harmony, or the one that lost 1-0 at Burnley and was then outplayed and lost by the same score at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup? No one knows, of course, least of all Antonio Conte, it seems. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has guided Everton to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup but knows he cannot be distracted with them only one point above the relegation zone. As a Chelsea player, Lampard knew almost continuous success against Spurs and he will hope he can bring some of that mojo to his struggling side. However, upcoming home games against Wolves and Newcastle may bring more reward. Conrad Leach.
In a huge clash which means so much for both teams, Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
With West Ham and Manchester United, the two teams directly above Arsenal, playing Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively, this weekend, the Gunners will feel this game represents an excellent chance to make inroads on fourth place, regardless of the fact they also have three games in hand. Three wins in a row for Mikel Arteta’s side have improved the mood at the Emirates no end after what was a scratchy start to the year. For Roy Hodgson, the euphoria of a point at Old Trafford last week is tempered by only one win this year. Three points from the last safe spot, Watford’s need for a win is more pressing than Arsenal’s, but three league goals all year tells all about where their current weakness lies. Conrad Leach.
Comments / 0