Yellowstone fans have been eager to find out when season 5 will premiere, but luckily we've had the ever-expanding Dutton universe to entertain us in the meantime. The upcoming 6666 spinoff, which we expect to follow Jimmy Hurdstrom's life at the Texas ranch, and the newly announced 1932, which will explore the Duttons during the time of Prohibition and the Great Depression, are exciting, but viewers are asking for news about the future of 1883.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO