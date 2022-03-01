ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Terrier varsity girls hoops move on to face Hillsdale Academy in the district semifinals

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

HILLSDALE — The Litchfield girls varsity basketball team took on the North Adams Jerome Rams in a district quarterfinal matchup at Hillsdale Academy. The Terriers improved their overall record this season to 8-9 with a win over the Rams.

Coach Al Alvarez and the Terriers won 47-18. This is their second win of the season over the Rams. The first was on Dec. 17 when they won 32-17. The Rams drop to 3-17 overall to end their season.

Coach Alvarez and the Terriers varsity girls prep hoops team will be back in action on Wednesday, March 2 against Hillsdale Academy in a district semifinal matchup. The 13-6 Colts had a round one bye in district play and will look to use their home court advantage to repeat their recent success against the Terriers.

Hillsdale Academy won their last match with Litchfield on Feb. 21. Hillsdale Academy was able to pull away for a 43-21 victory.

The game will start at 7 p.m. Ticket information can be found at hillsdale.net. No tickets will be sold on site and all tickets must be purchased through GoFan’s webstie or app.

ALL TICKETS FOR DISTRICT 119 EVENTS CAN BE PURCHASED

IN THIS ARTICLE
