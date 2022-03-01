ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caney, KS

Students disciplined after racially-motivated picture goes viral

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
CANEY, KS. — A disturbing picture is spreading across social media, showing three Caney Valley High School students in Caney, Kan., recreating a racially-motivated picture.

The picture was posed to recreate a viral picture showing someone with a Ku Klux Klan hood hanging two people dressed in black face.

Blake Vargas is the Superintendent of the Caney Valley School District in Kansas. Vargas says the picture on the left shows three students in the high school gym. One appears to be hanging two students dressed in black face.

Vargas is upset and shocked over the images.

He says he became aware about the pictures after a student came forward. From there, the district took immediate action and began an investigation. The students have been punished.

Vargas says this is a learning opportunity so this never happens again. He says the district is working with Pittsburgh University and other organizations for expertise on how to prevent this in the future.

“This is not going to be lip service. This is not going to be swept under the rug. In fact, by being open and forthright about the steps we are making, we want people to know we are exploring every possible avenue,” Vargas said.

He says the University is bringing in specialist from the Student Life Senior Diversity center to be a part of the district‘s next professional development meeting.

Prophet Shamar
2d ago

We can't legislate hate or ignorance out of people. The prisons are full of orphans. It starts at home. Parents and role models must give love an teach our kids to love others or this ridiculous stuff will continue to happen.

bravo2021
2d ago

take these hotshots down to the hood sometime and let them play their little skit out there.

UserfromKS
2d ago

This is a second shot of the photo* but regardless these republicans see no issue with this photo whatsoever just goes to show how racist that entire party is.

