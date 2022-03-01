ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Woman accused of decapitating man after drug-fueled sex act

 3 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Editor's warning: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

A Green Bay woman is accused of decapitating a man and placing his head in a bucket.

The graphic details were released Tuesday in a criminal complaint.

Police arrested Taylor Schabusiness, 24, and charged her with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Officers said they found the victim's head early last Wednesday morning in a bucket in the basement of a home in Green Bay.

Detectives said Schabusiness was last seen with the victim.

When they found her, police said she appeared to have blood on her clothes and hands.

According to the complaint, when officers searched Schabusiness' van, they found additional body parts, including the victim's legs, in a crockpot box.

Police said they believe the victim was strangled before being decapitated.

Two knives were also found in the bucket with the head.

Detectives said they searched the basement and found the victim's torso and several internal organs in a storage tote with three more knives.

The complaint said police found evidence of drug use and evidence of blood cleanup at the scene.

When police asked Schabusiness what happened, she replied, "that is a good question," the complaint said.

She told officers she blacked out.

Schabusiness admitted to smoking what police believe to be methamphetamine with the victim.

She said the victim put a chain around his neck before the two had sex.

Schabusiness told officers the victim was into autoerotic strangulation during sex in the past.

The complaint said Schabusiness admitted, "I can't believe I left the head though," referring to the victim's head in the basement.

Schabusiness said "the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body," officers wrote in the complaint.

She admitted that most of the body parts should be in the basement but there might be a foot or leg in the van.

Schabusiness admitted to putting the victim's head in the bucket, police said.

She also admitted to using the knives to dismember the victim's body.

Schabusiness told police at one point she got "paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the 'dope' that was making her paranoid," the complaint said.

She said before the victim died, he had two chains — one for himself and the other for her.

Schabusiness described them as being like a dog's choke collar.

"Schabusiness stated she just went 'crazy,' referring to strangling the victim," the complaint said. "At one point during the interview, Schabusiness stated she could feel the victim's heart beating still as she was choking him, so she kept pulling and choking him harder, but the Victim would not die and that he just kept 'rebuilding into muscle.'"

She told officers she knew the victim was dead when his face turned purple and blood came out of his mouth but she still did not stop.

"Schabusiness stated she then began to choke the victim, and she described it as the victim lying face down on the bed with her on top of him pulling on the end of the chain," the complaint said. "The victim coughed up blood and she was just waiting for him to die while she was watching his face. Schabusiness made the comment that she was 'already this far' so she just kept on, referring to choking the Victim. Schabusiness said in a lower tone of voice, 'Ya I liked it.'"

The complaint contains graphic details of sexual acts Schabusiness said she did to the victim's body after he died.

She admitted to playing with his body for "two to three hours" after his death.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but as she was choking him, she liked it and kept doing it.

She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Brown County Court.

A court commissioner set bail for Schabusiness at $2 million cash.

The victim's name has not been released.

If convicted, Schabusiness faces life in prison.

She remains in custody at the Brown County Jail.

CNN

CNN

