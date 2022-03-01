ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooding County, ID

Troopers arrest man after spotting him in stolen vehicle

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uozdf_0eSnD0Bu00

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police has arrested a man on multiple charges after a trooper spotted him at a rest stop in a stolen vehicle.

ISP received word early Tuesday morning to watch for a white Ford pickup pulling a trailer with a Bobcat skid-steer loader recently reported stolen out of Twin Falls.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., a trooper on patrol located a vehicle matching the description at a rest stop on westbound Interstate 84 west of Bliss. As the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver rammed the patrol car, drove through a fence and into the desert near Power Plant Road.

The pickup soon became disabled and the suspect ran on foot, circled back and drove off in the skid-steer.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Lonnie S. Schaefer of Sacramento, Cali., rammed a Gooding County patrol vehicle before the skid-steer also became disabled in a ditch, and police say Schaefer remained non-compliant. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies deployed bean bag rounds, and troopers deployed a Taser before finally taking Schaefer into custody.

During the incident, there was evidence Schaefer may have ingested a controlled substance. He was transported by ground ambulance to a medical center in Gooding where he was treated and released.

Upon release this afternoon, troopers booked Schaefer into the Gooding County Jail on possession of stolen property (F), aggravated battery (F), driving without privileges (m), possession of drug paraphernalia (m), eluding officers (m) and resisting and obstructing officers (m).

The post Troopers arrest man after spotting him in stolen vehicle appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

F&G seek information about mule deer fawn shot, left to waste in Madison County

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for information regarding a yearling mule deer fawn that was shot twice and left to waste in Madison County near the intersection of 10000 S. and Snake River Road earlier this week. The post F&G seek information about mule deer fawn shot, left to waste in Madison County appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gooding County, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
Gooding County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KIFI Local News 8

Bingham County Sheriff case moved to district court

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland will have his case heard in district court for the felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The ruling came from Judge Faren Eddins after a nearly three-hour-long preliminary hearing Wednesday morning at the Bingham County Courthouse. During a preliminary hearing,...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Manhunt underway for armed robbery suspect

Anyone with any information about Enriquez's location is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.  Enriquez should be considered armed and dangerous. The post Manhunt underway for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Local News 8.
CHUBBUCK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Idaho State Police#Isp#Bobcat#Cali#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy