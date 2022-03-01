ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Hanford building cleared after ‘loud bang’ triggered an active shooter scare

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
Elaine Thompson
Active shooter threat reported at Hanford; employees advised to “run, hide, fight” during lockdown Hanford

RICHLAND, Wash. — Authorities have determined there is no active shooter at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

They believe what employees heard and reported was actually just a loud banging.

Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey said all floors of building 2750E on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation were thoroughly searched by a collective effort from his group, Hanford Patrol, Richland Police, the Dept. of Energy, and the FBI.

“No one actually saw a gun, no one actually heard what sounded like gunfire,” Sheriff Croskrey said. “It could’ve been a mechanical problem in the building or some kind of maintenance.”

They did not collect any evidence of an active shooter threat, and Sheriff Croskrey says that no was one injured. However, detectives will remain on the scene to process this incident as if it were a shooting to ensure there was no foul play.

An emergency text alert sent to Hanford staff after initial reports trickled in was obtained by KAPP KVEW. It read as follows:

HANFORD SECURITY INCIDENT INFORMATION: Active Assailant at 2750E in 200 East Area. Affected employees prepare to run fight hide. Employees in nearby buildings are to lockdown and prepare to run fight hide. All others stay away.

KAPP KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White chronicled the incident in a Twitter thread, which you can visit below:

Spokane’s Ukrainian community gathering donations for fleeing refugees, those fighting on the ground

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s Ukrainian community is coming together to help their brothers and sisters devastated by Russia’s invasion.  They are gathering physical goods and donations that will get sent overseas to help fleeing refugees and those on the ground fighting.  The Emergent Warehouse in Spokane Valley is one of the multiple locations across the country where people are gathering...
SPOKANE, WA
