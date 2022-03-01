Hopkinsville Manufacturing Facility Damaged In Fire

The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan. Russia's attempts at a fast-paced assault haven't brought its forces inside Kyiv, the capital and the seat of the Western-leaning government the Kremlin appears intent on removing. Instead, the strategy has stretched supply lines and morale to a breaking point, while Russian tanks and military equipment have, at times, gotten stuck in mud or run out of gas.

