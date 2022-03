With the advent of increasingly strict policies forced on women’s bodies throughout the United States and along with the continued stigmatization of the naked body, exhibits like the Body Politics exhibit at the Arc Gallery in Chicago are necessary. The artwork not only advocates for advancing women’s access to health care but also shows the role of the body in different mechanisms, as well as individual existence. In its essence, the exhibit’s collective approach defies regular stigmatization of the naked form, while still drawing from personal and vulnerable experiences which relate to the body, all in a frame.

