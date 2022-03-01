ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Two men charged in connection with 2021 Pueblo house fire that killed 3 people

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
Two men have been charged in connection with a 2021 house fire in Pueblo that killed three people.

Josey Spets was arrested at the end of last year and Mark Balfour, the homeowner, in January, the Pueblo Police Department confirmed to The Chieftain.

Spets faces three counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of arson, while Balfour has been charged with three counts of negligent homicide in the fire that tore through his property in the 1200 block of West 15th street on the afternoon of March 13, 2021.

Priscilla Mitchell, Shawna Walsh and Thomas Ortega died as a result of the fire. Walsh and Brown died of smoke inhalation and had signs of heavy carbon monoxide poisoning. Ortega died in a hospital nearly two weeks later due to complications of smoke inhalation.

According to Walsh's fiance Shawn Baker, who was a friend of Spets, the fire started when Spets grabbed a bottle of alcohol and sprayed it on the floor of his room. He ignited it with a small handheld torch before dumping camping fuel on the ignited alcohol. The fire spread instantly, catching Spets and Baker on fire.

It then allegedly spread through the house, fully engulfing the structure.

Detective Brandon Colbert wrote in an affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant that he was familiar with the single-story house with a basement, as he had worked other cases in the past involving stolen vehicles being taken to the house.

According to the affidavit, Balfour admitted that he never obtained permits for the rooms he constructed in the house, including one where his girlfriend was none of the work he had done on the house had been inspected or obtained any permits for the rooms he constructed, including a room where his girlfriend was staying and a bathroom near the room rented by Ortega, which included electrical work and plumbing.

An inspector for the Pueblo Regional Building Department found several major code violations in the house. In the basement, where the two women were found, the inspector found that there was not a window or egress in every room that would provide an escape in the case of fire. The basement also had no smoke detectors according to the inspector.

Spets allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin the day of the fire. Balfour told investigators he was aware many of his residents used illegal street drugs, and that the house had been referred to previously as a "trap house" where drug users could go to privately use drugs.

Samantha Walsh, the sister of Shawna Walsh, told Chieftain media partner KRDO she wished Spets would set himself on fire so he could go through what the victims went through.

"That house should have been condemned long before my sister was even introduced to these people and for the landlord, I'm being told he was allowing these things to go on," Walsh said.

Walsh said that her sister Shawna had contacted her two hours prior to the fire "asking to come home."

"She wanted a plane ticket to come home. She was going to get the help that she needed," Walsh said.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

