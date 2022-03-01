ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin's war on Ukraine is drawing battle lines within Russia

By Robyn Dixon
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW - When Russians showed shame and grief over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, his most loyal propagandist was withering: "If you are now ashamed that you are Russian, don't worry, you're not Russian," the editor in chief of state-owned broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan, sniped on Twitter. The...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Oleg Deripaska
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Alexei Navalny
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#A Just Russia#Russians#Rt#Twitter#Nato#Soviet#Nazis
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Chess
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Another world war is possible’: Russians fearful over consequences of Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Mapat believes there is only one way this conflict ends for Russia. Not in bloodshed – as it will for those caught in the crossfire, left to die in the streets and fields of Ukraine – but in economic hardship and uncertainty.“I do not see the prospect of life in Russia anymore,” he says. Already, Mapat, who lives in Moscow, has made plans to leave his homeland for the US and, in doing so, cross a line that has long separated the west from its Slavic neighbour.“I’m not afraid for my own safety,” insists Mapat. “It’s about the standard of...
POLITICS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy