4 Takeaways from GM Andrew Berry's Combine Press Conference

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry fielded questions at the NFL Scouting Combine and while he held to form in avoiding directly answering queries into the contract status of players, he did give a few tidbits worth noting.

At this point, people who have followed Berry since he took over the management of the team, can recite some of his answers word for word.

He's not going to get into specific details with any player in contract negotiations. So while he did mention the value players like Jarvis Landry and J.C. Tretter have, he wouldn't commit to anything in regards to their status with the team in 2022.

Likewise, Jadeveon Clowney and David Njoku are pending free agents. He simply acknowledged they have the right to enter free agency.

Going on to Cleveland Browns Daily after he finished up answering questions from the press, Berry did provide a small nugget on Clowney.

1. Expectation continues to be that Baker Mayfield will be the quarterback in 2022

In a question about the status of Mayfield's shoulder, Berry noted that he has talked to him multiple times including immediately after the procedure. Everything seems to be full steam ahead on in his recovery.

After he left the main stage, he did make a few more comments, including this one.

Berry's not someone who is going to undermine his quarterback or any player in public. For that, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has everyone covered in discussing Carson Wentz.

Berry answered the Mayfield question more generally. The Browns are always going to look for ways to improve their roster. In this case, he made the comparison, saying he views the team like an expansion team every season and goes from there.

So the Browns likely do expect Mayfield to be their quarterback. If they can get a better quarterback, they will. It's simply easier said than done.

2. Jedrick Wills is the plan at left tackle in 2022.

Wills battled through an ankle injury all season, which impacted his performance. He didn't play particularly well. Combine that with the fact that Joel Bitonio was great in the limited time he played left tackle and add in questions about the availability of Jack Conklin as a result of a torn patellar tendon and scenarios get tossed around.

Perhaps Wills should go to right tackle where he played his college career while Bitonio kicks out to left tackle as an example.

Even before the presser, the move by the Browns to restructure Conklin's deal, guaranteeing him $8 million with playing incentives that would enable him to get $12 million in all, it provides insight into what the Browns expect to happen.

Berry did note he was encouraged by Conklin's progress four months removed from surgery.

Not only do the Browns believe in Wills at tackle, but with Mayfield, guard is arguably the more critical position. Inside pressure is more problematic than outside pressure. The New Orleans Saints, with Drew Brees, built their offensive line inside out as well.

Additionally, the Browns running game and blocking schemes range from zone to gap with pullers. It enables them to put their guards, both of which were All-Pros, to make a consistent impact.

3. Wide Receiver, Defensive Line aren't necessarily priorities

Two of the weakest positions on the team, Berry noted that they are obviously going to add players at those two positions, but was unwilling to label them as priorities.

This hits on a few points. First, the Browns are going to use free agency to address needs in addition to trying to find ways to the talent on the team. That enables them to find the best 'opportunities' in the NFL Draft. It was interesting that Berry used that word, because it's broader than just players. That could include trades, both for other picks as well as veteran players.

Berry also used the word 'investment' deliberately. This further hits on how the Browns view the draft. They can hit on needs there, but more than anything, they want to make the best investments possible. The best investment may not be a position the Browns must address, but it is going to consider positional value.

The best investment at a particular pick might not be the one who's going to be the best player. Some positions are inherently more valuable than others. None is more valuable than quarterback. That next tier includes positions like defensive line, wide receiver, corner and both offensive tackle and guard.

Two drafts into this regime, the Browns have taken an offensive tackle and a corner in the first round. So as an example, even if the Browns might believe a center is the most likely player to become one of the best at his position, the return on the investment might not be as good for them as one of those premium positions.

All of that said, wide receiver and defensive line are both in that list for premium picks so they are definitely in the conversation.

4. The Browns didn't see value in the Wonderlic Test, something the NFL has eliminated

A woefully outdated aptitude test, the NFL has stopped using the Wonderlic test. Players would answer 50 questions ranging from logic problems, word problems, and arithmetic in a 12-minute time period.

Seemingly simple enough, it never really made much of a difference. Testing results that were supposed to be confidential always got out, including the most embarrassing scores, which went as far as suggesting players were illiterate.

NFL teams have simply found better ways to measure aptitude and intelligence through meetings and their college career. The Wonderlic wasn't their test. They simply adopted it.

If teams were using it, the NFL wouldn't be getting rid of it. Teams have moved on, so the NFL can do away with it.