Palantir stock has almost halved since my last long-play thesis on the company. My previous article on Palantir Technologies Incorporated (PLTR) talks about a general overview of the company, and my bullish argument based on its financial performance, position, and long-term value. Since then, the company stock has halved and is now trading at almost $11 with a market cap of $22 billion. My thesis was built around its fortress-like balance sheet and prospects of long-term investments coming to fruition despite the current non-profitability of the company.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO