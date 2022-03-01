ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Missouri State linked to Sun Belt Conference, according to report. University denies contact.

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJOQ2_0eSnAdRV00

Missouri State is back in the rumor mill as a program that could be on the move to an FBS conference.

Matt Brown, the writer behind the Extra Points newsletter, wrote Tuesday that multiple sources he trusts told him that Missouri State and the Sun Belt Conference have talked about the possibility of the Bears joining the conference.

A spokesperson for Missouri State told the News-Leader that university officials have indicated that the two sides have not spoken and that the report is false.

Brown, who has been a reliable conference realignment insider over recent months, wrote that Missouri State would be interested in the Sun Belt and that no invite is anywhere close to being imminent but the idea has not been completely ruled out.

Brown wrote that it seems like an unlikely development considering the Sun Belt's recent expansion as it added Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison. An expansion into Missouri would stretch the league's geography.

Missouri State, according to Brown, is appealing to the Sun Belt because of its success in sports outside of football while also noting the football program has gotten better over recent years. Brown notes he doesn't expect the move to happen anytime soon if it even happens at all.

The Sun Belt will have 14 teams in the conference once the 2022 athletics season begins

Missouri State has indicated that it is happy to be in the Missouri Valley Conference as it's been aggressive in its expansion in recent months. The league will lose Loyola Chicago next season but will add Murray State, Belmont and Illinois Chicago next season.

The school has been linked to other FBS conferences in recent months including Conference USA — which Brown also reported during the fall. MSU athletics director Kyle Moats said in late October that neither the school nor an FBS conference had reached out.

A move to an FBS program would mean a move from the FCS to the FBS and the potential for bringing more money into athletics and the university through the football program.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Missouri State was interested in making a jump in the future.

"I think we always keep our eyes open and our ears open as to what's going on," Moats said in October. "You have to understand what's going on in the marketplace and we've done that. The conferences today are not what they were 48 hours ago, they weren't what they were a week and a half ago and they're not what they were three weeks ago. This is a moving target.

"We kind of want to sit back and see what happens. We are in a great situation. We are in the SEC of FCS football which is great and we can compete. We are in a great basketball league and I think it is going to get better. I think we're in a great position."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Russian attack rekindles nuclear anxieties

Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine — the largest nuclear power plant in Europe — sparked new fears Friday about targeting nuclear infrastructure following past environmental catastrophes at such locations. The former Soviet republic has 15 nuclear reactors, and the military conflict is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
College Sports
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Football
City
Marshall, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
NBC News

'A rush to failure': How the Russian military started off so badly in Ukraine

The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan. Russia's attempts at a fast-paced assault haven't brought its forces inside Kyiv, the capital and the seat of the Western-leaning government the Kremlin appears intent on removing. Instead, the strategy has stretched supply lines and morale to a breaking point, while Russian tanks and military equipment have, at times, gotten stuck in mud or run out of gas.
MILITARY
CBS News

North Korea accused of firing suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

1K+
Followers
934
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy