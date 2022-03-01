ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso 'will put us over the top': Governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke rallies primary voters

By Martha Pskowski, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke greeted a hometown crowd before voting at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

O'Rourke said El Paso voters could tip the scales this year against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, his likely Republic opponent. O'Rourke said thousands of volunteers are getting out the vote in the face a restrictive voting law adopted last year. From predictably blue El Paso County, O'Rourke flew east to Fort Worth, in contested Tarrant County, for an election night event.

"My feeling is that El Paso this year will put us over the top," O'Rourke said. "The only thing we need to do is make sure that we reach out to our friends, our family members, our neighbors, to tell them just how important these elections are."

According to the El Paso County Elections Department, only 6% of registered voters participated in early voting, which ended Friday. County election officials sent back more than 1,000 mail-in ballots to voters, many because they did not meet new identification requirements. Polling sites on Tuesday morning were quiet.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, O'Rourke criticized Abbott for his recent directive to start child abuse investigations into families whose transgender children receive gender-affirming care.

"We're gonna focus on the big things," O'Rourke said. "On creating better jobs and improving our public schools. On expanding Medicaid and making sure that everyone in this state knows that Texas is big enough for all of us."

Two dozen supporters gathered at Aztec Calendar Park under gray skies in Downtown El Paso to hear the candidate speak. Beto and his wife Amy O'Rourke walked from his home in Sunset Heights, arriving shortly after 11 a.m.

"For anyone who has not voted, we'd love to walk over to the county courthouse with you and vote. And anyone who has not had a beer yet ... if you want to go to The Tap?" he quipped, referring to the iconic bar across the street.

O'Rourke chatted and posed for pictures with supporters like Rosa Stino, who rushed up to the candidate and wrapped him in an embrace.

"I have been following all his campaigns," Stino said. "I know he's the right person for Texas."

The O'Rourkes walked to the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse to cast their ballots just before noon. Foot traffic at the polls was light.

O’Rourke left with an “I voted” sticker emblazoned with an image of the Franklin Mountains and the Texas flag. The couple skipped The Tap and headed to the airport for a flight to Fort Worth for a 7 p.m. event at the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium.

Beto highlights volunteer efforts and voter outreach

O'Rourke urged El Pasoans to vote and get involved in the campaign. In a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll released Feb. 14, Abbott led O'Rourke in a hypothetical matchup by 10 percentage points.

"I feel very good about our chances," O'Rourke said Tuesday. "In large part because of the amazing support: We have volunteers all over the state of Texas, more than 50,000 of them."

O'Rourke said his campaign workers and volunteers are walking voters through every step of the process to ensure their votes are counted. The Texas voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 1, requires voters to put their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on mail-in ballots. According to a New York Times estimate, 30% of mail-in ballots had been rejected this year, many due to the new identification requirements.

"Our volunteers and the voters of the state of Texas are going to be the answer to this voter suppression," O'Rourke said.

"(Voting rules) have been rigged by Governor Abbott and the Republican majority Legislature, making this a state where it's a little tougher to vote," he said. "But we cannot allow that to stop us or to deter us or to in any way dampen the enthusiasm."

Gov. Greg Abbott touts conservative record

In Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott sought to project a business-as-usual image even as he was facing Republican primary challenges from his party's right flank. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also needed to stave off Republic challengers in the primary.

At the Governor's Mansion on Tuesday, Abbott accepted Texas' 10th straight award from Site Selection magazine for fostering a state business climate aimed at promoting job creation and investment.

“Texas is the new frontier where dreams, families and jobs grow," Abbott said, honing a message he hope to take into the fall campaign against the winner of the Democratic nomination.

From there, Abbott was scheduled to travel to Corpus Christi to spend the evening with supporters to await election returns from across Texas.

Lauren Villagran contributed to this report.

Staff writer Martha Pskowski may be reached at mpskowski@elpasotimes.com and @psskow on Twitter.

