FIRST-PERSON: The small-church pastor search

Messiah Church recently welcomed a new pastor, Matt Lytikainen, to the community. Matt recently relocated from New Jersey with his wife, Nyssa, and their two precious daughters. Both Matt and Nyssa are originally from Michigan, however, are exploring Midland for the first time as they make it their home. Matt is passionate about Jesus, the radical Gospel of free grace, and empowering people to share Jesus with others. He also loves roasting and brewing a good cup of coffee, listening to fantasy novels, and hiking in the great outdoors. Matt is here for anyone in the community and would be happy to grab a coffee or share a meal.

15 DAYS AGO