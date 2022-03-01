ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner Signs on to Host, Produce Yellowstone Documentary for Fox Streaming Service

By Sterling Whitaker
 2 days ago
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has signed on to produce and host an upcoming Yellowstone special for Fox, but it's not quite what fans might expect. The Oscar-winning actor and director, who plays domineering patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, is set for an upcoming four-part show about Yellowstone...

