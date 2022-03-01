ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Nordstrom Posts Strong 4th Quarter as Strategies Kick In

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrGNr_0eSn9qfS00

Click here to read the full article.

Nordstrom Inc., showing progress in its strategic initiatives, reported a big boost in fourth-quarter earnings to $200 million from $33 million in the year-ago period.

Sales for the quarter ended Jan. 29, 2022 rose 23 percent to $4.38 billion versus $3.55 billion in the same period in fiscal 2020, and decreased 1 percent versus the same period in fiscal 2019.

More from WWD

The company went into the black for all of fiscal 2022, with a profit of $178 million versus a loss of $690 million in 2020, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic. Net earnings for the latest fiscal year included an $88 million debt refinancing charge.

Nordstrom ’s stock price spiked 35 percent, or $6.87, to $26.41 after the market closed Tuesday, due to the robust earnings report as well as the retailer’s optimistic forecast for the year ahead, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 5 to 7 percent versus fiscal 2021. In addition to strategic moves, executives said growth should be fueled by wage and employment increases in the U.S., and a continuing return to travel, in-person social events and the office.

“We advanced our strategic initiatives this quarter, with sequential sales improvement, strong digital growth and a significant increase in profitability,” said Erik Nordstrom , chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc. “Our team continues to work with urgency to accelerate our progress and invest in our capabilities to better serve customers and profitably grow sales. Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow. Our progress has given us line of sight to achieve in the coming year the financial targets we presented at our 2021 investor event.”

“We drove a significant increase in merchandise margin this quarter, as we engaged customers through our compelling and expanded holiday gift offering, while also reducing promotional activity,” added Pete Nordstrom , Nordstrom’s president and chief brand officer. “Looking ahead, we are focused on more effectively balancing inventory with demand while increasing efficiency throughout our network and delivering newness and selection to our customers.”

Nordstrom had been sluggish for awhile, and acknowledged some merchandise and pricing misses in past quarters, but is apparently making progress for a variety of reasons, including robust investments in digital; new kinds of brand partnerships such as with Open Edit, Fanatics and Asos; growing omni-channel capabilities, including its local market strategy, which involves leveraging its physical store assets, and superior service offerings such as in-store sales help, speedy deliveries and pickup of online stores at stores, across its regular, off-price and online channels.

Last quarter, Nordstrom banner net sales were flat and gross merchandise value increased 2 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net sales for Nordstrom Rack decreased 5 percent versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, a sequential improvement of 320 basis points over the third quarter. Last quarter, the company undertook a thorough analysis of Rack and came up with a plan including trying to retrieve more merchandise from top brands, increasing the delivery flow, increasing pack and hold merchandise, strengthening brand awareness. The new plan is in its early stages, according to Erik.

Sales in the home, active, designer, beauty and kids categories had the strongest growth compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. “Apparel and shoes are not quite back to 2019 levels but recovering,” said Pete, who added that dresses, men’s sportswear and outerwear, and women’s shoes are seeing improving sales trends. He also said the company is data-driven and customer centric when it comes to optimizing the assortments at Nordstrom and Rack, and that Nordstrom has an opportunity to “lean into denim as more of a destination category.” In April, there will be a heightened marketing focus on denim, he said.

Geographically, Nordstrom banner sales in the Southern markets, including Southern California , outperformed the Northern markets by approximately 7 percentage points. Suburban stores continued to be stronger than urban stores in the fourth quarter. Urban stores have been impacted by the flight to the suburbs due to COVID-19 and depressed tourism.

Nordstrom’s improvements were in part attributed to unique merchandise partnerships and significant increases in product to the assortment, with more than 300 brands launched during the year. Alternative vendor partnership models accounted for 10 percent of Nordstrom banner gross merchandise value in the fourth quarter, up from 7 percent in 2019.

The Seattle-based retailer also navigated global supply chain disruptions throughout the quarter by accelerating receipts and investing in improved in-stock levels. Inventory levels at the end of the quarter were higher than planned, but the company expects to reduce its inventory relative to sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Nordstrom’s outlook for earnings before interest and taxes is for 5.6 to 6 percent of sales, and for earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.50 , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any.

Nordstrom operates a total 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack stores, as well as the Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack websites and apps.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nicki Minaj Fronts Marc Jacobs’ Latest Spring 2022 Heaven Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs has tapped Nicki Minaj to lead its latest spring Heaven campaign. Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign, which was released Thursday, synthesizes arts, television, film and fashion of the past and present, navigating viewers through the punk playgrounds of adolescence, teenage rebellion and through the psychedelic daydreams of youth.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2021Photos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign17 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks The campaign also stars Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari. Images from the shoot exude an essence of teen angst...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kendra Scott Launches Direct-Selling Platform for Female Entrepreneurs

Click here to read the full article. Kendra Scott is testing a new way to increase brand awareness in markets where it does not have a strong retail presence. The Direct Retail by Kendra Scott program has launched in a sort of beta mode, and empowers local entrepreneurs to sell directly to shoppers in their communities via events, social media and one-on-one relationships. Think of it as the modern equivalent of a Tupperware party.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History “I’m still very bullish on retail, but we always put...
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Front Office Sports

Allbirds Posts Record $97M Quarter

Sustainable footwear and activewear company Allbirds reported a record $97.2 million in fourth-quarter revenue. The brand’s full-year revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $277.5 million. Net revenue increased 23% from Q4 FY2020 and rose 43% from the same period in 2019. U.S. revenue grew 25% to $76.9 million, with international...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom Rack#Net Sales#Credit Card#Nordstrom Posts#Nordstrom Inc
Journal-News

Home Depot sales remain strong in 4th quarter

Home Depot saw its sales remain strong in its fourth quarter as it continues to benefit from a sizzling housing market. Home Depot saw its sales remain strong in its fourth quarter as it continues to benefit from a sizzling housing market. Sales for the three months ended Jan. 30...
RETAIL
WWD

Executive Moves at L’Oréal, Walmart, Beekman 1802

Click here to read the full article. The beauty industry’s latest game of musical chairs has reshuffled the highest echelons of the business. L’Oréal USA, the American subsidiary of the world’s largest beauty manufacturer, named David Greenberg its new chief executive officer. Greenberg succeeded Stéphane Rinderknech, who departed the company after two decades.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Greenberg is now also president of the company’s North America zone, as well as having joined its executive committee. Prior to the top slot, he was the president of L’Oréal Professional Products...
BUSINESS
WWD

Issey Miyake RTW Fall 2022

“This collection is inspired by plants — and mostly vegetables,” said Satoshi Kondo, who showed images of sprouting fennel and onion, which set off the idea of untamed nature’s energy into the season’s rich lineup chockablock with organic shapes and colors. In mind were rhizomes for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WWD

Celebrity Makeup Artist Pablo Manzoni Dies at 82

Click here to read the full article. Celebrity makeup artist Pablo Manzoni has died at the age of 82. Born into an aristocratic family in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, he forged into the forefront of makeup artistry and tended to such world-renowned grand dames as the Duchess of Windsor, Sophia Loren, Maria Callas, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. In 1965, the self-made Manzoni became the first in his field to win a Coty award for leadership in cosmetics.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 Manzoni died on...
CELEBRITIES
Seekingalpha.com

Farfetch impresses Morgan Stanley after strong quarter

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) soared in early trading on Friday after the company posted a smaller-than-anticipated Q4 loss. The online luxury player's guidance for FY22 gross merchandise value and profitability also came in higher than expected. "Notably, FTCH's ability to pass through higher shipping/cost inflation to consumers and its brand/boutique partners illustrates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Tanger Outlets Reports Strong Fourth Quarter, Year

Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported a strong fourth quarter, marked by gains across most metrics, record high productivity and healthy traffic and sales. The operator of outlet centers said net income available to common shareholders was $0.12 a share, or $13 million, compared to net income of zero cents a share, or $300,000, for the 2020 period.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening Same-center operating income rose to $82.8 million for the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Several female musicians brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Ciara, H.E.R., Saweetie and Phoebe Bridgers were just some of the stars that walked the red carpet in an impressive lineup of high-fashion looks.More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red CarpetPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City PremierePhotos of Ariana DeBose's Style The annual event honors female musicians from a range of genres for an array of awards. Ciara, who was Billboard’s Woman of 2009, hosted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seekingalpha.com

Nordstrom falls for a second day after surge on Wednesday post earnings

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 5.7%, falling for the second day in a row, after the department store chain skyrocketed 38% on Wednesday post Q4 earnings. Hedgeye on Thursday added Nordstrom (JWN) as a new short idea with the potential for 40% downside for the department store chain over the next 6 to 12 months.
MARKETS
WWD

‘Pieces of Her’ Star Bella Heathcote Goes Along for the Ride

Click here to read the full article. Bella Heathcote, who stars in Netflix’s new thriller series “Pieces of Her,” knows how the story ends. But that didn’t stop her from wanting to binge the whole show like the rest of us. “We were given the first four episodes, and then there was a break before we got the other four,” says Heathcote. “I remember getting to the end of the fourth episode and I was like, I just want to know what happens next — even though obviously I know,” she adds. “It’s the first show I’ve been in that I’ve...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Nordstrom shares jump after retailer projects strong full-year results

March 1 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) forecast full-year revenue and profit above estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for its upscale apparel and footwear as Americans resume normal life, and driving its shares up 38% in extended trading. The forecast helped quell investor worries that Nordstrom, beset by global...
ECONOMY
WWD

MAGIC and Curve Trade Shows Return to New York Despite Macro Challenges

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — The trade show circuit is back in full swing in New York. Brands, manufacturers and retailers alike flocked to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan this past Sunday through Tuesday for the MAGIC trade show (once the Fame and Moda trade shows, now consolidated), along with sister trade show Coterie, despite macro challenges, rapidly changing pandemic mandates and uncertainties abroad. More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindRed Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 “Our community was very excited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Celine Men’s Fall 2022

This collection landed like a shower of gold — and silver, and diamanté studs — in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. Nearly every inch of it glittered as models, with their greased-back hair and don’t-mess-with-me looks, slouched down the catwalk at L’Olympia, the oldest music hall in Paris.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy