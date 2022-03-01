ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers March 1

By Emily Venuti
 3 days ago

BROOME COUNTY – March starts out great for Broome County in terms of COVID positive cases.

Today there are 202 cases of the virus, with 53 new cases, a much higher number than we’ve seen in the past few days.

Hospitalizations are at 28, and the number of deaths remains at 493.

