Latest numbers March 1

BROOME COUNTY – March starts out great for Broome County in terms of COVID positive cases.

Today there are 202 cases of the virus, with 53 new cases, a much higher number than we’ve seen in the past few days.

Hospitalizations are at 28, and the number of deaths remains at 493.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.