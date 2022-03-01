ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Former Knoxville pub owner arrested for not paying his liquor tax tab

By Robert Holder
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An owner of a now-closed West Knoxville restaurant is facing 95 charges related to tax evasion. Bryan Kevin Partin, owner of Blue Chips Sports Pub & Grill, was arrested Tuesday, March 1.

Partin was arraigned on charges Feb. 24 in Knox County. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, Partin underreported taxable sales and failed to remit additional sales tax and liquor-by-the drink tax collected from customers.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.  “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times.  Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

Partin faces one count of theft over $250,000; one count of felony computer crimes, 46 counts of filing false sales tax returns, 46 counts of filing false liquor-by-the-drink tax returns, and one count of failing to file sales and liquor-by-the-drink tax returns.

If convicted, Partin could be sentenced to a maximum of 286 years and up to $379,000 in fines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

