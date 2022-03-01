ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Bipartisan calls grow for end to Russian oil imports

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwKWe_0eSn8pow00

A bipartisan push for the U.S. to stop importing oil from Russia is gaining steam with the introduction of two bills amid Moscow's bloody invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, a group of nine Republicans put forward legislation seeking to ban imports of Russian oil, as did Green New Deal champion Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

Both were in agreement that the U.S. should stop bringing in Russian oil, but Republicans are pushing for increased U.S. drilling, while Markey is advocating a switch to clean energy.

Both the Markey bill and the separate Republican version, led by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), would make it illegal to import oil from Russia.

“First and foremost, President Biden needs to restart America’s energy production and quit financing [Russian President] Vladimir Putin ’s war on Ukraine by continuing to purchase crude oil from Russia,” Marshall said in a statement.

Markey’s legislation would also require a report identifying entities involved in importing Russian oil into the U.S., their links to Putin and the formation of a strategy to prioritize clean energy instead of Russian oil. And it would require the Biden administration to issue sanctions based on the findings.

“Our global addiction to oil keeps us locked into dangerous cycles of conflict and corruption, but we can choose a cleaner path to peace. By eliminating our addiction to Russian oil, we can build a pathway to a more prosperous and peaceful future, free from reliance on dirty oil and natural gas,” the Democrat said in a statement.

The Biden administration may be hesitant to restrict oil imports since fuel prices — particularly at the gasoline pump — have been a politically sensitive issue.

Swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday night similarly called for the end of imports of Russian oil.

“If there was ever a time to be energy independent, it is now. I am calling on the Administration and industry partners to take action immediately, up to and including banning crude oil imports from Russia,” Manchin said in a statement.

“To continue to ask other countries to do what we can do for ourselves in a cleaner way is hypocritical,” he added.

It’s not clear whether the Biden administration will ultimately take action to cut off U.S. imports of oil, with the president saying last week that sanctions against Russia were “designed to allow energy payments to continue.”

In a Monday press conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that decisions to import oil are made by the private sector.

“The U.S. government doesn’t dictate where the U.S. market sells our own oil and gas products nor where it acquires crude or refined products from for domestic consumption. This is all up to the private sector, other than exceptions like countries under sanctions,” she said.

But pressed on whether the U.S. would move to prohibit it, Psaki said, “We haven’t ruled out that.”

According to monthly totals released by the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels per day of oil on average from Russia last year.

Overall, the U.S. in 2020 consumed about 18 million barrels per day of oil, and that was particularly low due to the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Joe Manchin
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Ukraine#Russian#Republicans#Green New Deal#Democrat#Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

493K+
Followers
60K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy