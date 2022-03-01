ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Caring about Ukraine is 'in our DNA,' Mayor Harris tells informational forum

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Local aid organizations are at the ready to help with any humanitarian needs resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while others are warning that the situation is an example of how democracy is under threat worldwide.

Those were among the observations coming out of a forum Tuesday, March 1, sponsored by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to raise public awareness about the Ukraine situation.

“This approach is consistent with the very DNA of Shelby County,” Harris said of Tuesday’s gathering at the Vasco A. Smith, Jr. County Administration Building in downtown Memphis. “We have refugees and descendants all around us, and that history forms the backdrop of what’s important in our community — our generosity, our faith, our belief in freedom and our diversity.”

Despite the distance between the U.S. and Ukraine, Harris said local residents shouldn’t ignore the plight of Ukranian citizens.

“What is happening in Ukraine right now implicates everything that we hold dear in this community,” he said. “We’re convened today so we can raise awareness of what’s happening not around the corner but around the world, and important for us nonetheless.”

He added that Memphis and Shelby County, as a community, “must figure out ways we can help not just those that are fleeing Ukraine, but also the ones who are staying to fight.”

Other speakers included John Brown, the executive director of the Mid-South Red Cross. Brown said his organization, along with the Red Crescent movement in Ukraine, is making a concentrated effort to help refugees fleeing and those staying to protect their homeland.

“We partner with the Red Crescent movement to make sure that we support refugees that are fleeing the country in various ways,” Brown said.

He added that any donation made through Red Cross will benefit the Red Cross and Red Crescent, both a part of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

“Your local Red Cross is just as connected with the national movement and international movement as to what’s going on here. We protect the way to get things in,” Brown said. “We have to take care of ourselves and take care of our neighbors. We have to take up arms virtually, through any kind of donation or whatever we can do to show solidarity.”

PJ Moore, executive director of World Relief, said his humanitarian and developmental organization is on standby to help Ukraine as well. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

PJ Moore, executive director of World Relief Memphis, said  his humanitarian and developmental organization is on standby to help Ukraine as well.

“What we do is really focus on issues of mass displacement,” Moore said. “We work with government and nonprofit partners to try and build a welcoming community for refugees and other immigrants.”

Moore said there are many things Memphians can do from their own homes to advocate for the safety of Ukraine.

“You can advocate that President Biden extends temporary protective status to Ukrainians that are currently in the country so we don’t send them back into dangerous situations,” he said. “We can advocate for our administration to properly fund the United Nations and the allies to fund the UN and humanitarian partners such as the Red Cross in those conflict zones.

“We can pray for our brothers and sisters that are in harm's way and extend welcome to those neighbors that are currently here in our city. This all has positive influence on our world.”

Kalyna Hanover, 53, is a Memphian of Ukrainian heritage. Hanover sees the stark difference between how her native country appeared shortly after the conclusion of the Cold War compared to the years of growth and innovation that have followed.

“All I can say is that I am proud to be Ukranian. At 25 years old, I was itching to go over there. Nine months later, I went by myself. Never been to Ukraine, never been to Europe,” Hanover said.

In 1995, she set up an advertising agency in Ukraine.

“I set up an advertising agency on my own and was able to give my employees a healthy wage. Ninety percent of my former employees are really well off right now and have their own companies,” Hanover said. “Someone who used to be a young intern of mine who now owns a digital agency was just in Cuba two weeks ago. Now, he’s at home making Molotov cocktails.”

Despite the devastation taking place in her native country, Hanover is inspired by the pro-Ukrainian response both in the United States and around the world.

“In all the times in history, this has to be the time that it’s different. This has to be the time that the whole world has to make a difference,” Hanover said. “I’m 53 years old, and this has to be the first time in my life I feel that the whole world is on our side.”

Jennifer Dabbs Sciubba, a professor of International Studies at Rhodes College, stressed that democracy not just in Ukraine but on the world stage is under threat.

“I really want to talk about how this is going to be a long- term problem,” Sciubba said. “In 2005, one in two people in the world was privileged to live in a free country. But over the last 15 years, democracy has been trending downward to the point where today only one in five people in the world live in a democracy.”

Sciubba said America’s preoccupation with our own polarization as a country can distract us from truly valuing our democratic society and taking the protection of our allies seriously.

“We can get so caught up in America with how polarized we are and just the day-to-day of what tears us apart that we forget how valuable it is that we live in a democracy,” Sciubba said.

“One of the best checks against this kind of aggression in the world, and one of the things we can do that sounds so simple but has the biggest impact, is continuing to support democracy and democratic rule.

“Otherwise, we are going to end up in a situation where countries that don’t have checks on power get to run roughshod over everyone else. And that will end up hurting American interests directly.”

Sciubba emphasized that while important humanitarian issues will be remedied short-term, long-term protection of democracy is vital to global safety and progression of free democracy.

“We have to make sure that we are committed to free and fair elections. Pick up a different newspaper, watch a different news station, follow someone different on Twitter — they are really effective ways to make sure we are getting information from multiple sources so we can determine how valid those are,” Sciubba said.

“That is an essential part of democracy that I think we can really forget. We need to continue to support true democracy and these democratic institutions.”

CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
