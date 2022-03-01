ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Women’s History Month: Meet the mayor of Kissimmee

By Kirstin Delgado, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SE6LD_0eSn8g7d00

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It’s Women’s History Month.

Throughout March, WFTV will profile some of Central Florida’s female pioneers.

WFTV kicked off Women’s History Month by sitting down with Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez.

Gonzalez shared with Eyewitness News’ Kirstin Delgado some of the life experiences that led up to her current role as mayor, including a brief struggle with homelessness.

Watch her story below:

