Women’s History Month: Meet the mayor of Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It’s Women’s History Month.
Throughout March, WFTV will profile some of Central Florida’s female pioneers.
WFTV kicked off Women’s History Month by sitting down with Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez.
Gonzalez shared with Eyewitness News’ Kirstin Delgado some of the life experiences that led up to her current role as mayor, including a brief struggle with homelessness.
Watch her story below:
