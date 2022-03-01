ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Wendy Williams Show' Announces New Set of Guest Hosts Following News That It's Ending

Cover picture for the articleThe show must go on! As Wendy Williams continues her health journey, a new round of guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show has been announced. Included in the line-up are some familiar faces and fresh faces who will fill the purple chair. From March 7 through March 11,...

'Incredibly grateful': Wendy Williams reacts to Sherri Shepherd replacing her and plots possible return to hosting following announcement that The Wendy Williams Show is officially canceled

Wendy Williams released a statement through her rep in the wake of her once popular talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, being canceled on Tuesday. Her spokesperson, Howard Bragman, explained that Wendy 'understands' the business decision and expressed her gratitude to her replacement, Sherri Shepherd, Deadline reported. It wasn't all...
Sherri Shepherd to host her own daytime talk show as The Wendy Williams Show ends after 14 seasons

Shepherd's new talk show, titled Sherri, will take over Wendy Williams' timeslot this fall on Fox's owned-and-operated stations. Sherri is from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the same distributor as The Wendy Williams Show. Since Williams has been absent with health issues, "The Wendy Williams Show is slated to continue through the end of this season with rotating guest hosts, including Shepherd, as Williams has been sidelined with health issues for the entire season," according to Deadline, which adds: "While Sherri is positioned as a replacement, taking over Wendy‘s time periods and inheriting that show’s producing team, Debmar-Mercury is leaving the door open to resuming her show if/when Williams fully recovers and wants to do it." The Wendy Williams Show showrunner David Perler will become showrunner of Sherri. Also, Sherri will feature The Wendy Williams Show's "Hot Topics" segment with Shepherd's own spin on it. As an alum of The View and Dish Nation, Shepherd is a daytime TV veteran. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement that they'd still like to work with Williams in the future. “This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox,” Marcus and Bernstein said. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.” Shepherd called hosting her own show a dream come true: “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”
Javon Walton Teases 'Really Cool' 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Role (Exclusive)

Although Javon Walton’s time on Euphoria has come to a close following the shocking season 2 finale, the 15-year-old breakout star will soon be seen onscreen again. In addition to appearing opposite Sylvester Stallone in the film Samaritan, he’s slated to play a new character on the anticipated third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.
Joey King Engaged to Steven Piet: See Her Unique Ring

Joey King's real life is playing like one of her romance movies. The Kissing Booth star announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Steven Piet, proposed to her -- and she said yes!. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming...
'Law and Order: SVU' actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

Actor Ned Eisenberg, known for his roles on popular shows like "Mare of Easttown" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has died. He was 65 years old. In a statement provided to USA Today, Eisenberg's wife, actress Patricia Dunnock, confirmed Eisenberg had succumbed to two different types of cancer: holangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma.
Dax Shepard Reveals He Dated Ashley Olsen, Says He Was 'Thunderstruck by Her Beauty'

Dax Shepard made a surprising reveal about his dating life. During the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the actor shared that he once dated Ashley Olsen. “I dated Ashley Olsen,” Shepard said while talking with his co-host, Monica Padman, about Padman's love for the Olsen twins' clothing line, The Row. “And she’s just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic.”
Jenna Bush Hager is always proud of her pal, Hoda Kotb. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 40-year-old Today With Hoda & Jenna co-host on Wednesday, and Bush Hager revealed why she was proud of Kotb for how she handled the announcement of her split from Joel Schiffman on the show.
CELEBRITIES
'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Comes Clean to Kim About His Ex, Zara (Exclusive)

Umsan is finally telling his girlfriend, Kim, about his ex-girlfriend, Zara. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman tells Kim that his song, "Zara," is about an actual woman he dated and had strong feelings for, and an upset Kim says she regrets even traveling to Tanzania to meet Usman in person.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome a New Addition: Meet Their Cat Whiskey

Say meow to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's newest family member! On Monday, the couple introduced their new cat, named Whiskey, to the world. "Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️," the rocker wrote in an Instagram caption. The "Emo Girl" singer also shared adorable snaps of him and Fox with their new pet, including a photo of MGK sleeping with an eye mask and the animal curled up against his back. In another shot, the singer posed for a selfie with his feline friend. Deserving of a frame, there was another snap of the engaged pair posing with the cat in coordinating leopard-print pajamas.
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out in Court, Shares Update on Children's Well-Being as She's Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian spoke to the court at a hearing where a judge granted her request to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West. The 41-year-old reality TV star gave her testimony on Tuesday via Zoom, wearing a dark gray SKIMS T-shirt with her hair pulled back into a slick bun. The mogul and mother of four wore minimal makeup and her demeanor was professional and poised as she answered the judge's lighthearted questions before he dove into specifics about the long, drawn-out divorce case.
Camila Cabello Reflects on Shawn Mendes Romance After Split

Months after announcing their split, Camila Cabello is opening up about how her and Shawn Mendes' priorities have changed since they started dating. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, the "Bam Bam" singer reflected on her quest to become a more "well-rounded person."
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Padma Lakshmi on 'Top Chef' Season 19 and How Her Daughter Has Grown Up on Set (Exclusive)

As the longtime host of Top Chef, which returns for season 19 on Bravo, Padma Lakshimi has seen – and tasted – it all. “There have been a couple of doozies,” she tells ET’s Rachel Smith, explaining that “any chef, as great as he or she may be, can have an off day because you want to push the envelope.” And for every failed dish, there have been that many more savory successes that have led to 18 previous winners.
Sandra Oh Opens Up About the Depression and Anxiety She Experienced as a Child (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh has made a career out of her big feelings!. In Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, Oh plays Ming Lee, the mother of 13-year-old Mei, a girl who is going through a big family change that turns her into a giant Red Panda, when her emotions are triggered. “Honestly, I relate to Mei quite deeply because I feel like I've spent my entire life trying to manage my inner panda,” the 50-year-old actress told ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. “My big, giant, inner panda.”
'Russian Doll' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Announcement

The long-awaited return of Russian Doll is finally here. The Netflix series led by Natasha Lyonne, which dropped its first season in early 2019, will premiere its sophomore installment on April 20, the streaming service announced Monday. The announcement was made in a trippy 30-second video featuring Lyonne in various states and settings.
