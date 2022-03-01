Kroger removes Russian vodka from store shelves, spokesperson says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears the end of its first week, a major American distributor is taking a stand against Russia.

A spokesperson for Kroger told FOX13 that the company removed all Russian-produced vodka from store shelves in order to show support and solidarity with Ukraine.

But, Kroger’s support of Ukraine goes beyond what it’s taking away. It also includes what the company is giving, according to Kroger spokesperson Teresa Dickerson.

Dickerson said that Kroger is sending emergency food assistance to support refugees through a grant from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to the UN World Food Programme’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.

Photos: Russian invasion into Ukraine enters sixth day This general view shows the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

That emergency food assistance was sent on Tuesday, according to Dickerson.

Dickerson said that Kroger will match all gifts made by Kroger associates and customers, up to $250,000.

