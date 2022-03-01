ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger removes Russian vodka from store shelves, spokesperson says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears the end of its first week, a major American distributor is taking a stand against Russia.

A spokesperson for Kroger told FOX13 that the company removed all Russian-produced vodka from store shelves in order to show support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Russia attacks Ukraine:

But, Kroger’s support of Ukraine goes beyond what it’s taking away. It also includes what the company is giving, according to Kroger spokesperson Teresa Dickerson.

Dickerson said that Kroger is sending emergency food assistance to support refugees through a grant from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to the UN World Food Programme’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.


Photos: Russian invasion into Ukraine enters sixth day This general view shows the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

That emergency food assistance was sent on Tuesday, according to Dickerson.

Dickerson said that Kroger will match all gifts made by Kroger associates and customers, up to $250,000.

Work Jeff
3d ago

To what end? You already paid them for it. You're going to put it right back on the shelf when it all calms down.

