The world's largest company has decided that it doesn't want to do any business in Russia following Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said Tuesday that it has stopped taking online orders on its digital storefront in Russia, and that it has put a halt on exports to its channel partners in the country. According to a report from CNET, Apple (AAPL) said it is "deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and [it] stand[s] with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO