This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., led 45 of his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking assurances that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will continue to respect the prosecutorial independence of Special Counsel John Durham and his staff, while also ensuring he is provided all resources necessary to fully, thoroughly, and completely pursue the investigation for which he was appointed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO