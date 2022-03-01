ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Names New CEO, COO, and Executive Chair

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced a leadership transition, effective immediately, that leverages the breadth and depth of the company’s existing talent to promote continued growth. John Mellor, Domo’s Chief Strategy Officer since 2019, has been named Chief...

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

Real Luck Group names new COO

Real Luck Group (OTCQB:LUKEF) has announced the appointment of Benn Timbury as its new chief operating officer. Most recently, Timbury served at Gibraltar-based start-up Lottoland Group and prior to that, he was the founder and CEO of online gaming company LiveLotto. Timbury has been granted 750,000 company's stock options at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kraft Heinz to name CEO Patricio as chair

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) said on Friday it plans to appoint Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio as its chair, replacing Alexandre Behring who will retire at the annual shareholder meeting in May. Patricio, 55, joined Kraft's board in March last year and has...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Meditech names new COO

Helen Waters was promoted to COO of Meditech and will resume this role alongside her position as executive vice president. In this role, Ms. Waters will define Meditech's strategic direction, set operational priorities and overall communication strategies, direct customer engagement, product direction, business partnerships, and provide general executive oversight in partnership with Michelle O'Connor, president and CEO of Meditech.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Goodwill names new CEO

Funmi Popoola has been named president and CEO of Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas (MOKAN Goodwill), replacing Ed Lada Jr., who will be moving to a similar position with Goodwill Keystone Area in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Popoola began his position Feb. 28. He worked most recently as chief operating...
HARRISBURG, PA
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kara Trousdale Joins Beautycounter as Chief Commercial Officer

Click here to read the full article. Beautycounter, an early “clean” beauty proponent, has tapped Kara Trousdale as chief commercial officer, WWD has learned. Trousdale was previously at Amazon for eight years, most recently serving as chief marketing officer for Amazon Fashion since September 2021.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' At Beautycounter, the executive will aim to widen accessibility of “clean” beauty as she oversees the brand’s omnichannel model, focusing on scaling retail and e-commerce. “As a longtime customer and admirer of the business,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Dufry Group Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Dufry Group, the world’s largest travel-retail operator, has named a new chief executive officer. Xavier Rossinyol will succeed Julián Diaz in the position on June 1. Diaz, who is stepping down from the CEO role, will not stand for board reelection at the company.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 There will be a transition period, starting March 1, when Rossinyol is to become designated CEO and member of Dufry’s global executive committee. Rossinyol was part of Dufry’s management team between 2004...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Domo rejigs management team, names John Mellor as CEO

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) named John Mellor, chief strategy officer since 2019, as CEO and a member of the board. Catherine Wong, chief product officer and EVP of engineering since 2013, has been named COO. Domo founder Josh James has stepped down as CEO, chairman and director. The board also elected Carine...
BUSINESS
Variety

Mark Stroman, Early Fox Network Employee and Advertising Executive, Dies at 58

Click here to read the full article. Mark Gage Stroman, the entertainment advertising strategist who was an early hire at the fledging Fox Broadcasting Co., died Feb. 22 due to complications from COVID. He was 58. Stroman, who most recently served as chief marketing officer of Spin Media, had a long career in advertising and marketing. After beginning his career at KOFY-TV in San Francisco, where he was born and raised, Stroman was hired as one of the original 35 employees for the Fox Broadcasting Co. team when Rupert Murdoch boldly launched the nation’s fourth broadcast network in 1986. During his 16-year tenure...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

New CEO of L’Oréal USA Named

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal sent shockwaves through the beauty industry Friday evening, when it announced the group had named a new chief executive officer for the USA. The world’s largest cosmetics maker appointed David Greenberg to the role, effective immediately. He also now serves as president of North America Zone for the company and is a member of its executive committee.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 Greenberg succeeds Stéphane Rinderknech, who decided to exit L’Oréal after two decades, the company said in a statement. Rinderknech’s exit was unexpected. Hailed...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

KPMG Continues Crypto Movement with NFT Purchase

The move to purchase the World of Women is intended to encourage more women to venture into the NFT space. The Canadian branch of KPMG has acquired the World of Women (WoW) NFT #2681, blue skin and wavy-haired woman NFT for 25 ETH marking its first foray into the fast-paced asset class, alongside an Ethereum Name Service domain name. This was revealed by an announcement made by the bank on February 28.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Domo

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Domo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39. Domo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

The Trucker Tools story with CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Trucker Tools CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli. Join us as we go on a career journey with Gollapalli and learn how he and his team are helping over 3,300 trucking companies crush DOT compliance daily. Trucker Tools has built a leading site that provides load visibility, predictive freight matching, and trip planning solutions for the transportation industry.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Recap: Domo Q4 Earnings

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Domo missed estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $13.15 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY

