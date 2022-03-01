Lake County residents, community leaders host rally in support of Ukraine

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County residents and government officials gathered Tuesday afternoon for a rally in support of Ukraine.

Lake County Commissioners hosted the event at the Lake County Court House in Tavares.

“I knew history was being made as I saw the pictures of the first attacks on the innocent people of Ukraine,” Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks said at Tuesday’s rally. “Today, we’re not going to focus blame on our countrymen...we’re going to focus on what we can do right now, how we can help.”

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last week

People at Tuesday’s rally set up Ukrainian flags, held up signs, and spoke about standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“My heart is just broken for these people and what they’re going through,” demonstrator Vanessa Bennington said. “I’m filled with love and hope for the world by the outpouring from the people all over the world.”

People at Tuesday’s rally also wrote messages of support to be sent to Ukraine. The rally ended with the playing of the Ukrainian national anthem.

