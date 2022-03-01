ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Local church hosting prayer service for Ukraine

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local church will be holding a prayer service for Ukraine. The Evansville First Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a community prayer service for Ukraine at 7 p.m. on March 2.

Pastor Kamil Metz of the church has a grandfather that is from Ukraine. Everyone in the community is welcome to come to the prayer service.

Evansville First Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 41 W. Campground Rd. in Evansville. Debbie Burns can be contacted at (812) 760-9972 for more information.

