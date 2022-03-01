Lockheed, Northrop choose payloads for Space Force missile warning satellites

Astra has released additional footage of a failed payload deployment in space that took place on Feb. 10, 2022. An anomaly occurred during the stage separation process which resulted in the upper stage not reaching orbit and the end of the mission, the California-based company said. Astra sent its rocket soaring from Cape Canaveral after multiple delays, including a last-second engine shutdown. The 43-foot (13-meter) rocket arced through a clear afternoon sky out over the Atlantic, carrying small research satellites sponsored by NASA. But shortly after the first-stage booster dropped away, onboard cameras showed the second stage igniting and appearing to tumble. The video cameras went dark less than four minutes into the flight and the airwaves grew silent. Astra says an electrical harness engineering drawing was the root cause of the fairing separation failure.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 17 HOURS AGO