ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Police: Man manufactured fentanyl pills inside home near Elkton

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yNcp_0eSn6s7100

ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after investigators uncovered a makeshift fentanyl-pill manufacturing lab in the basement of his Elkton-area residence while raiding the home, according to Cecil County District Court records.

Members of the Cecil County Drug Task Force, along with FBI and DEA agents, confiscated nearly a pound and half of suspect fentanyl, almost a pound of suspect cocaine, a pill press and other evidence while executing a federal search and seizure warrant at the residence in the 100 block of Patriots Way at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, court records show.

Investigators identified the suspect as 57-year-old Keith Bouvier Bell. Agents arrested Bell at the scene, after finding him in the same area where they also found several bags containing suspect drugs, including fentanyl, which can be dangerous to the touch.

“Bell was located in the basement of the residence wearing plastic/rubber gloves,” court records allege.

Investigators found and seized a plastic baggie containing 30 suspect fentanyl pills and 415 blue pills that had been “scoured with ‘M’’ and ‘30’,” a digital scale, 30 oxycodone pills with a combined weight of more than two ounces and a bag holding crystalline sulfate, which is “used to bond pills together when pressed,” according to the charging document.

Agents also confiscated a manual pill press with “M” and “30” pill dye with “extra dies utilized to press fentanyl to appear as 30mg Oxycodone pills,” court records allege.

Investigators seized all of those items, in addition to 624 grams of suspect fentanyl and 362 grams of suspect cocaine, which was in the form of a “hard compressed powder,” according to the charging document. There are approximately 453 grams in one ounce.

Court records indicate that investigators are aware that “drug dealers use fentanyl mixed with crystalline sulfate to press and bond the fentanyl into pills to disguise them as 30mg Oxycodone pills.”

Bell is facing 11 criminal charges, five of which are felonies, including manufacturing narcotics, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance, court records show.

He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Russian attack rekindles nuclear anxieties

Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine — the largest nuclear power plant in Europe — sparked new fears Friday about targeting nuclear infrastructure following past environmental catastrophes at such locations. The former Soviet republic has 15 nuclear reactors, and the military conflict is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Elkton, MD
Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
NBC News

'A rush to failure': How the Russian military started off so badly in Ukraine

The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan. Russia's attempts at a fast-paced assault haven't brought its forces inside Kyiv, the capital and the seat of the Western-leaning government the Kremlin appears intent on removing. Instead, the strategy has stretched supply lines and morale to a breaking point, while Russian tanks and military equipment have, at times, gotten stuck in mud or run out of gas.
MILITARY
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Police#Pill#Search And Seizure#Fbi#Dea#Oxycodone
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

1K+
Followers
369
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy