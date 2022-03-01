Police: Man manufactured fentanyl pills inside home near Elkton

ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after investigators uncovered a makeshift fentanyl-pill manufacturing lab in the basement of his Elkton-area residence while raiding the home, according to Cecil County District Court records.

Members of the Cecil County Drug Task Force, along with FBI and DEA agents, confiscated nearly a pound and half of suspect fentanyl, almost a pound of suspect cocaine, a pill press and other evidence while executing a federal search and seizure warrant at the residence in the 100 block of Patriots Way at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, court records show.

Investigators identified the suspect as 57-year-old Keith Bouvier Bell. Agents arrested Bell at the scene, after finding him in the same area where they also found several bags containing suspect drugs, including fentanyl, which can be dangerous to the touch.

“Bell was located in the basement of the residence wearing plastic/rubber gloves,” court records allege.

Investigators found and seized a plastic baggie containing 30 suspect fentanyl pills and 415 blue pills that had been “scoured with ‘M’’ and ‘30’,” a digital scale, 30 oxycodone pills with a combined weight of more than two ounces and a bag holding crystalline sulfate, which is “used to bond pills together when pressed,” according to the charging document.

Agents also confiscated a manual pill press with “M” and “30” pill dye with “extra dies utilized to press fentanyl to appear as 30mg Oxycodone pills,” court records allege.

Investigators seized all of those items, in addition to 624 grams of suspect fentanyl and 362 grams of suspect cocaine, which was in the form of a “hard compressed powder,” according to the charging document. There are approximately 453 grams in one ounce.

Court records indicate that investigators are aware that “drug dealers use fentanyl mixed with crystalline sulfate to press and bond the fentanyl into pills to disguise them as 30mg Oxycodone pills.”

Bell is facing 11 criminal charges, five of which are felonies, including manufacturing narcotics, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance, court records show.

He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.