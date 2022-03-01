ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Legislation limiting government-mandated church closures teed up for final vote

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
It would be a lot harder for local governments to shutter religious services in response to a future pandemic under legislation likely to be sent to the Governor’s desk Wednesday.

Pastor Darian K. Bolden Sr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach says when the pandemic hit, his church implemented a laundry list of safety measures ranging from face masks, sanitation, social distancing and even offering some virtual services.

“And so, we started the different social media links so that we could view the service and stream the service live so that they could stay at home, and it would cut down on the crowd,” said Pastor Bolden.

But there was one thing his church didn’t do.

“As a matter of fact, our church never closed during the whole pandemic,” said Pastor Bolden.

Pastor Bolden said thankfully, his local government never ordered churches to close.

Outbreaks among congregations spurred other states to shutter places of worship.

Even some local governments here in Florida moved to limit religious gatherings.

In Florida, religious institutions for the most part shielded from government-mandated lockdowns throughout the pandemic, but there was at least one example where a Tampa pastor was arrested for holding a service, while grocery stores in the area were allowed to remain open.

“We had box stores open because they were considered essential and then in one respective county, we had a situation at the same time under the same executive order that no more than ten folks could congregate at a place of worship,” said State Representative Nick DiCeglie (R-Largo).

Now DiCeglie’s bill, which is one vote away from hitting the Governor’s desk, would prohibit local governments from placing stricter regulations on religious institutions than are imposed on other businesses.

Essentially, if you can go to Walmart, you can go to church.

“I believe that there’s still a separation between church and state,” said Pastor Bolden.

Pastor Bolden said he supports the idea, arguing religious leaders will air on the side of caution, with or without a government mandate.

“The church is a place that is very essential, and I think most pastors have their members and their membership as a priority,” said Bolden.

Despite offering in-person services, Pastor Bolden told us his congregation never reported a single church-related COVID case or death.

He attributed that success to the stringent health protocols the church has implemented throughout the entire pandemic.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

