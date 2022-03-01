ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBS Live Recap: Flight to Safety Dominates While Escalation Threats Remain

By Matthew Graham
Cover picture for the articleThe line of traders waiting to buy Treasuries is as long as the line of trucks waiting to invade Kyiv. As long as the world is convinced that things will get worse in Ukraine before they get better, bonds will remain well-bid. The overnight session saw 10yr yields fall as low...

americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
The Week

The U.S. has moved a massive amount of arms into Ukraine since Russia's invasion, but the window is closing

Within 48 hours of President Biden approving a $350 million security aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded the country, the first shipment of U.S. weapons were arriving at airfields near Ukraine's border, ready for transfer to Ukrainian Soviet-era transport planes, U.S. officials tell The New York Times. "In less than a week, the United States and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania," to Kyiv and other major cities.
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheDailyBeast

Major Airlines Cancel Ukraine Flights as Russia Military Threat Looms

Multiple European airlines are suspending flights into Ukraine as the world braces for a potential invasion by Russia, which is estimated to have up to 190,000 troops near the country’s border. On Monday, Air France said it would cancel Tuesday flights to and from the capital of Kyiv as a “precautionary measure” and that it “is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety.” The announcement follows German carrier Lufthansa cancelling flights to and from Kyiv and Odessa until Feb. 28—a hiatus that includes other airlines in the company’s portfolio: Eurowings, Australian Airlines, and Swiss International Air Lines. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) also canceled its Oslo-Kyiv route scheduled for Tuesday and Dutch airline KLM has stopped trips to Ukraine indefinitely. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksander Kubrakov argued the airspace was safe and that the cancellations were “dictated solely by the information aggravation of the situation, and not by real changes in flight safety.”
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
Lowell Sun

Russia remains a formidable nuclear threat, even to the US

As is now clearer than ever, the greatest military threat to the United States and its allies in the near future is Russia. Many in the West have long lulled themselves into believing that Russian nuclear weapons somehow do not matter. Nothing could be further from the truth. Nuclear weapons...
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
