Polar Plunges set to dunk Saturday in La Crosse, Eau Claire

LA CROSSE/EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — It’s almost time to be “Freezin’ for a Reason.”

La Crosse’s 24th Polar Plunge will take place Saturday at Black River Beach to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Proceeds will benefit local Special Olympics athletes.

If plunging isn’t your thing, you can still be part of a team and help out through the too chicken to plunge option.

There were also be a Polar Plunge Saturday at Half Moon beach in Eau Claire.

