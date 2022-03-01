How will rising gas prices influence consumer behavior?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gas prices continue to climb, and there may be no end in sight.
In the last week, AAA said gas prices in our area went up about 6 cents. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.73 a gallon.
“We’re going into what should generally be the time of the year when gas prices go up, anyway, when more people hit the road,” AAA East Central Director of Public Affairs Jim Garrity said.
According to Garrity, crude oil is about $93 to $94 a barrel. In early 2021, it was about $30 to $40 a...
