How will rising gas prices influence consumer behavior?

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith such a big chunk of the world's oil coming from...

www.wral.com

WTAP

Why gas prices are rising

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drive, chances are you’ve been feeling the pain at the pump. Becky McVey, a Williamstown resident filling up her tank at a local Sheetz, said “I come across the bridge over there and it was $3.79 and I’m like ‘yeah no’ and then I come across and it’s $3.69 and I know it’s only a dime but when you fill up as much as I do, that dime’s going to make a difference eventually.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
The Independent

How to keep your energy bills down at home as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices, which have risen by 250 per cent since January.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen, which pushed energy bills for around 15 million households up by 12 per cent since the start of October. The energy regulator Ofgem has said that the cap will go up again next April, which some firms have said could see energy bills rising by as much as 30 per cent.Consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise,...
WPMI

Consumer Alert: Alabama gas prices expected to continue rise

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices at the pump are going up and it's driving up prices for groceries and other essentials as well. Here in Alabama, gas prices are averaging about $3.29 a gallon- up 27 cents in just the past month. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine overnight, things...
ALABAMA STATE
NECN

Mass. Drivers Frustrated With Rising Gas Prices

Gas prices are on the move, and drivers are feeling the pinch. “Beyond frustrating,” said John Moher, of Sutton, Massachusetts. “You put in a week’s work, half of your pay is going right to the pump almost.”. It’s something drivers have been dealing with for a while....
SUTTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Consumers Feel Pinch of Rising Fuel, Energy Prices

If you noticed you’re paying more at the pump and your gas and electric bills are way up, then you're not alone. According to AAA, the average gas price in Connecticut is $3.66 per gallon on February 21, 2022. That's up four cents in the last week, 17 cents in the last month, and 99 cents since last year.
HARTFORD, CT
KWCH.com

Rising gas prices impacting drivers, business owners

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -It’s a pain at the pump for Michelle Walker. She paid $3.29 a gallon. “You have to be mindful of your money,” said Walker, who was getting gas at Quik Trip. AAA says prices are rising again due to crude oil prices and demand. At...
WICHITA, KS
SCNow

Consumers continue to drive as gas prices go up

FLORENCE, S.C. – While gas prices are on the rise, most consumers polled in Florence say they haven’t changed the way they drive. However, they are feeling a pinch in their wallets. Most say they will absorb the higher gas prices in others ways, but will continue to drive.
FLORENCE, SC
KDHL AM 920

Gas Prices Rise Another 8 Cents in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices have risen another 8.0 cents per gallon in Minnesota in the past week, averaging $3.40. The national average has risen 3.2 cents averaging $3.52. Gas Buddy says with tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gas prices kept moving higher. Talks between Iran and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Florida Star

Gas Prices Rising: How You Can Improve Fuel Economy During The Winter

For the third straight week, U.S. gas demand has risen, contributing to gas prices reaching an eight-year high. During an appearance on AccuWeather Prime, Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said multiple factors, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the growing national demand for gas as spring approaches and a switch to the costlier “summer gas,” could all send gas prices to a national average of $4 a gallon by April.
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

Gas Prices Rising and a Convoy to the Capitol?

With the situation with Russia and Ukraine intensifying and changing in rapid-fire fashion, count on our Good Morning Orlando team to bring you the very latest during all three hours of our show. Why should you care about a Russian invasion of Ukraine? Two reasons come quickly to my mind:...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Gas Prices Continue To Rise In Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gas prices continue to climb, and there may be no end in sight. In the last week, AAA said gas prices in our area went up about 6 cents. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.73 a gallon. “We’re going into what should generally be the time of the year when gas prices go up, anyway, when more people hit the road,” AAA East Central Director of Public Affairs Jim Garrity said. According to Garrity, crude oil is about $93 to $94 a barrel. In early 2021, it was about $30 to $40 a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

How to save money on gas amid rising prices

ATLANTA — Many drivers have likely noticed they're paying more for gas than they were just a few years ago, with supply chain issues coupling with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing oil prices to increase. Luckily, AAA is offering a variety of tips for drivers to help...
GEORGIA STATE

