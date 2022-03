MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — It takes a lot of work to make maple candy sweet, but only a few seconds to be enjoyed. "Sometimes I find myself waking up at two in the morning turning on vacuum pumps or turning off vacuum pumps. Mother Nature really determines our schedule. There's not really anything we can do to make the sap run," Seldon Seen Farm owner Kevin Holy said.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO